Bones Studio to Release BONES-SEED - the First Multimodal Motion Dataset Purpose-Built for Humanoid Robotics

"This means any team, anywhere in the world, can now start training humanoid robots on real, annotated human motion data - today." Post this

BONES-SEED (Skeletal Everyday Embodiment Dataset) is built from the same data that powered breakthrough SONIC research - a whole-body control model for humanoid robots. The dataset spans locomotion and everyday activities to object interactions and complex whole-body behaviors, all curated specifically for humanoid robotics applications.

What sets BONES-SEED apart is not just the scale and quality of its 3D motion data - it's the depth of its annotations. Each motion comes with up to six natural language descriptions, temporal segmentation that breaks every sequence into meaningful phases with precise timestamps, and detailed skeletal metadata. This isn't raw motion capture - it's everything a language-to-action model needs.

Prepared natively in NVIDIA SOMA and Unitree G1 formats, BONES-SEED standardizes motion data exchange across research and industry - giving the robotics ecosystem a common foundation to build on.

This means any team, anywhere in the world, can now start training humanoid robots on real, annotated human motion data - today.

Learn more about Bones Studio's datasets and access BONES-SEED

With over 5 years of experience, Bones Studio builds enterprise-grade, multimodal datasets of human behavior and motion for AI and robotics. BONES-SEED represents a curated subset of Bones Studio's broader motion capture library, with expanded datasets available for commercial licensing.

Media Contact

Adrian Perdjon, Bones Studio, 48 602670961, [email protected], bones.studio

SOURCE Bones Studio