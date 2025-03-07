Bonfire Country Bar Named #1 Sports Bar in America for NCAA Basketball by BetUS

"Being named the #1 sports bar in America for NCAA basketball is an incredible honor. We've created a place where fans can come together, enjoy great food and drinks, and experience every game like never before. We're ready to make this March Madness unforgettable." – Tanner Herget, Owner Post this

March Madness at Bonfire – Special Events & Promotions

To celebrate this incredible honor and the start of the NCAA tournament, Bonfire Country Bar is launching a March Madness Kickoff Party on Thursday, March 13, featuring:

* The Bonfire Bracket Challenge – The ultimate test of NCAA knowledge! Fans canenter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn at Fenway Park Friday May 30, 2025.

* Special Game-Day Deal – The exclusive "Bonfire Madness Combo": A beer, a burger, and a shot for just $15 throughout the tournament.

* Music & Giveaways – Enjoy the best of country music while scoring exclusive Bonfire merch and prizes throughout the night.

Join the Madness at Bonfire!

Bonfire Country Bar invites all basketball and country music fans to join the action and experience why it's ranked the #1 sports bar in America for March Madness. Whether you & cheering for the underdogs or backing the favorites, Bonfire is the place to be.

About Bonfire Country Bar

Located in the heart of Portland, Maine, Bonfire Country Bar is the city's premier country bar and sports destination, offering an authentic honky-tonk atmosphere, delicious food, and affordable drinks. With 16+ TVs, daily specials, and a lively crowd, Bonfire is the go-to spot for sports fans and country music lovers alike.

Media Contact

Tanner Herget, Bonfire Country Bar, 1 6038171120, [email protected], https://bonfire.country/

