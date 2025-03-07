Bonfire Country Bar Named #1 Sports Bar in America for NCAA Basketball by BetUS

Bonfire Country Bar in Portland, Maine has been ranked the #1 sports bar in America for NCAA basketball by BetUS. Known for its unbeatable drink specials, energetic country atmosphere, and 16+ TVs for prime game-day viewing, Bonfire is the ultimate destination for March Madness fans. To celebrate this recognition, Bonfire is launching a March Madness Kickoff Party on Thursday, March 13, featuring: Bonfire Bracket Challenge – A chance to win tickets to see Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn at Fenway Park. Bonfire Madness Combo – A beer, burger, and shot for just $15 during the tournament. Music & Giveaways – Country tunes, exclusive Bonfire merch, and prizes. Owner Tanner Herget credits this achievement to the vibrant Bonfire community, saying, "We've worked hard to create a place where fans can come together, enjoy great food and drinks, and experience every game like never before." Basketball and country music fans alike are invited to join the Madness at Bonfire and experience why it's the top-ranked sports bar in the country for NCAA basketball.
PORTLAND, Maine, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonfire Country Bar, a staple in Portland's nightlife scene, has just been ranked as the #1 sports bar in America for watching NCAA basketball, according to a new study by BetUS. With unbeatable drink specials, a lively country atmosphere, and over 16+ TVs for prime game-viewing, Bonfire is the ultimate destination for March Madness fans.
"This recognition is a testament to the energy and passion of our Bonfire family," said Tanner Herget, owner of Bonfire Country Bar. "We've worked hard to create a place where sports fans can come together, enjoy great food and drinks at unbeatable prices, and celebrate the biggest games of the year. March Madness is one of the best times of the year, and we're ready to turn it into an unforgettable experience for our guests."
March Madness at Bonfire – Special Events & Promotions
To celebrate this incredible honor and the start of the NCAA tournament, Bonfire Country Bar is launching a March Madness Kickoff Party on Thursday, March 13, featuring:
* The Bonfire Bracket Challenge – The ultimate test of NCAA knowledge! Fans canenter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn at Fenway Park Friday May 30, 2025.
* Special Game-Day Deal – The exclusive "Bonfire Madness Combo": A beer, a burger, and a shot for just $15 throughout the tournament.
* Music & Giveaways – Enjoy the best of country music while scoring exclusive Bonfire merch and prizes throughout the night.
Join the Madness at Bonfire!
Bonfire Country Bar invites all basketball and country music fans to join the action and experience why it's ranked the #1 sports bar in America for March Madness. Whether you & cheering for the underdogs or backing the favorites, Bonfire is the place to be.
About Bonfire Country Bar
Located in the heart of Portland, Maine, Bonfire Country Bar is the city's premier country bar and sports destination, offering an authentic honky-tonk atmosphere, delicious food, and affordable drinks. With 16+ TVs, daily specials, and a lively crowd, Bonfire is the go-to spot for sports fans and country music lovers alike.
Media Contact
Tanner Herget, Bonfire Country Bar, 1 6038171120, [email protected], https://bonfire.country/
SOURCE Bonfire Country Bar
Share this article