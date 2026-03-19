Bonfy Unveils First Data Security Platform for AI Agents, Shadow AI, and Enterprise GenAI Workflows

AI agents are about to become the biggest catalyst in our market, and the biggest new attack surface enterprises have seen in a decade. Post this

"AI agents are about to become the biggest catalyst in our market, and the biggest new attack surface enterprises have seen in a decade," said Gidi Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Bonfy. "They read, write, click, send, and connect to everything. Our mission with Bonfy 2.0 is simple: protect the data across that entire lifecycle, no matter which agent, platform, or workflow is in play."

Built for agentic and autonomous AI

Bonfy ACS 2.0 is engineered specifically for system‑level and browser‑based AI agents that plan, reason, call tools, and execute actions across enterprise systems.

By treating agents as first‑class entities, not just extensions of users, Bonfy allows security teams to see which agents accessed which data, how they used it, and where the outputs ultimately landed. Bonfy ACS 2.0 fits cleanly into a customer's existing security and productivity stack: it complements Microsoft Purview and M365 DLP, integrates with Microsoft Entra and Google Directory, and plugs into SIEM/SOAR tools such as Splunk, Sentinel, and Rapid7 for workflow automation, while also integrating via its MCP Server interface and APIs with modern AI platforms including Microsoft Copilot Studio, OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and other enterprise agent frameworks.

Bonfy is designed for executive level visibility and governance for CISOs, CIOs, and to be operated by security teams, security architects, and AI platform teams responsible for GenAI and agent deployments in financial services, insurance, technology, biotech/pharmaceutical, healthcare companies, and more. It provides one policy and automation engine that spans traditional data security, AI data governance, and AI agent guardrails, eliminating the need to stitch together separate point products for systems, and agents. The Bonfy platform can now be used both for projects where organizations consume AI and build AI.

"The AI agent factory is already here," said Tal Hornstein, CISO of Cast & Crew. "Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and the hyperscalers are all shipping frameworks for building agents. Bonfy gives enterprises a way to say: Yes, we want the productivity, but we're not willing to lose control of our data to get it."

Headline capabilities in Bonfy ACS 2.0

Bonfy ACS 2.0 introduces six major capabilities that together form a second-generation, high‑performance data security platform for the AI era.

AI Agent Data Guardrails (MCP & Agent Framework Support)

Bonfy adds "data in use" security solution by adding an MCP server interface, API, and agent‑aware controls so enterprises can inspect and govern the content AI agents read, share, and generate during planning, reasoning, and execution, not just in the final output. Agents can call Bonfy inline to label and risk‑score content before it reaches external services or users, stopping AI‑driven leakage and trust‑boundary violations.

Browser Extension for Shadow AI and Agentic Activity

A lightweight browser extension delivers real‑time, content‑aware inspection of web traffic, including unsanctioned AI tools and browser‑based assistants. Bonfy separates safe AI use from risky disclosure, detects shadow AI automations, and shows security teams exactly where sensitive data is going.

Full Google Workspace Support

Bonfy 2.0 adds native support for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Directory, achieving parity with Microsoft 365 integrations and extending multi‑channel protection across both ecosystems. Organizations running on Google now get unified, entity‑aware controls including contextual, automated classification labeling.

Data Surface Visibility for AI-Era Risk

A new "data surface visibility" view gives CISOs a live map of where sensitive content lives across data stores such as Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive, AWS S3 buckets, On-prem file stores and AI systems, and how employees and agents use it. Teams can drill from high‑level exposure down to specific actors and flows to understand real business risk, not just isolated events.

On-Premises and Cloud File Store Coverage

Bonfy now covers on‑premises file stores and cloud object storage such as AWS S3, alongside existing SharePoint, Google Drive and other SaaS applications. This creates a unified control plane for unstructured data at rest, in motion, and in use.

Data Minimization, Encryption Enhancements, and SOC 2

Bonfy 2.0 tightens data minimization, encryption, and configurable retention so the platform itself has a smaller, better‑protected footprint. Completing SOC 2 Type 2 certification as part of the release reinforces Bonfy's readiness for highly regulated industries.

"System-level agents won't run on endpoints you control. They'll run in compute infrastructure provided by Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Salesforce, and everywhere else your data already lives, thereby making it extremely simple and straightforward for these agents to access that data (and more) through available tools to enhance their learning with enterprise-specific data" said Vishnu Varma, Head of Product, Bonfy. "Endpoint-, browser-only DLP can't see that world. Bonfy was built as a multi-channel platform precisely so we can protect content wherever those agents operate."

Availability and RSAC 2026

Bonfy ACS 2.0 is available immediately. RSAC 2026 attendees can schedule a live demo by contacting Vishnu Varma.

About Bonfy

Bonfy is the AI data security platform that protects unstructured data everywhere it moves, across email, files, SaaS apps, collaboration tools, copilots, AI agents, and internal AI‑enabled systems. Founded by cybersecurity veterans, Bonfy uses an entity‑aware engine that understands the people, customers, and consumers behind the data, enabling high‑accuracy detection and true policy enforcement grounded in real business context. Delivered as a cloud‑native platform that integrates with the tools organizations already rely on, Bonfy helps security teams and AI leaders safely scale AI and agentic workflows without adding complexity or blind spots. Follow Bonfy on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bonfy-ai.

For more information or to request a Bonfy ACS demo, visit bonfy.ai or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

KessComm Cyber PR, Bonfy.AI, 1 4087574362, [email protected], Bonfy.ai

SOURCE Bonfy.AI