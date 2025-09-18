Bonfy.AI Expands Microsoft 365 Security Capabilities with Advanced AI-Powered Next-Gen DLP

Bonfy.AI has announced a major update to its Adaptive Content Security™ platform, delivering deep integration across Microsoft 365, including Mail, SharePoint, Entra, and Purview, to address rising data risks tied to Microsoft Copilot adoption.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonfy.AI, a leader in next-generation data loss prevention (DLP), today announced an update to its flagship Bonfy Adaptive Content Security™ (ACS) platform, delivering deep, native integration across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and a focus on addressing the growing risks associated with Microsoft Copilot adoption. With expanded connectivity into Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Entra, and Purview, the AI-native platform empowers enterprise IT and security teams to unlock the full potential of Microsoft's collaboration and identity stack, removing blind spots and noise while ensuring sensitive data is protected in real time.

AI Adoption and Risk Coverage

As organizations accelerate their adoption of Microsoft Copilot features to streamline productivity, fears around data leakage are intensifying, both from sensitive information inadvertently reaching LLMs (upstream risks), and from confidential data being generated or distributed through Microsoft Copilot interactions (downstream risks). Bonfy addresses both sides of the challenge.

Bonfy ACS latest release closes the gap left by traditional DLP tools that struggle to address the complexity of content sharing, collaboration, and compliance, extending Microsoft 365 with real-time content inspection, automated risk prioritization, and entity-level access governance, all built for the speed and scale of modern enterprises. It enables contextual intelligence of all AI and human-generated content, risk-based remediation to detect and prevent 10X more real-world risk scenarios while dramatically reducing false positives.

"Microsoft 365 is the heartbeat of enterprise collaboration, but its scale and connectivity present unique security challenges," said Gidi Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Bonfy. "We designed our latest release to work hand-in-glove with Microsoft applications and tools, ensuring that organizations can collaborate, innovate, and adopt AI initiatives without compromising data protection or compliance."

Seamless Microsoft 365 Integration

The release adds comprehensive coverage across the Microsoft environment, dramatically bolstering security for organizations scaling Microsoft Copilot usage. Automated labeling, audit-ready reporting, and GenAI explanations for policy triggers help security and compliance teams maintain transparency while reducing time-to-value.

Functionality enhancements include:

Microsoft Mail: Real time detection and prevention of data risks in outbound, inbound and/or internal email. Support includes analysis of email body and attachments and can be conducted inline or offline of the corporate mail flow.

Microsoft SharePoint: Continuous monitoring of data at rest with real-time streaming analysis whenever content or permissions change, ensuring persistent oversight without performance degradation.

Microsoft Entra: Integrated identity and access management, correlating content access with user risk profiles to detect insider threats or misconfigurations.

Microsoft Purview: Automated, contextual data labeling and classification to support AI readiness, compliance mandates, and sensitive information workflows directly within Microsoft's data governance framework.

Intelligence Built for Microsoft Workflows

Leveraging Bonfy's GenAI-powered security engine, the platform augments the Microsoft 365 environment with:

Entity Risk Management (ERM): Quantifiable risk scoring for employees, partners, and third parties interacting with Microsoft content, with automated policy enforcement for high-risk actors.

Risk-Based Prioritization: AI-driven algorithms that separate noise from real threats, reducing false positives while surfacing high-impact incidents within Microsoft environments.

Simplified Policy Configuration: Intuitive controls aligned to Microsoft-native workflows, reducing implementation complexity while maintaining enterprise-grade safeguards.

SIEM Connectivity: Streamlined incident handling with data layer signals. for unified SOC operations.

Availability

Bonfy ACS v1.1 with expanded Microsoft 365 integration is available immediately to enterprise customers.

To learn more, visit www.bonfy.ai/product or request a demo at https://www.bonfy.ai/demo.

About Bonfy

Bonfy ACS is the next-generation DLP platform purpose-built for the challenges of the AI era. By combining contextual intelligence, behavioral analytics, and adaptive remediation, Bonfy empowers organizations to secure their most sensitive data, wherever it lives, however it's created. Unlike traditional DLP solutions, it also enables AI innovation and compliance at scale. With its modern design, very high accuracy, and out-of-the-box policies, Bonfy ACS delivers quick time to value. By augmenting or replacing DLP and other unstructured data security tools, Bonfy ACS significantly lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) by reducing the propensity for false positives and false negatives, and the time and resources spent on investigating and resolving security alerts. Trusted by regulated and risk-conscious organizations, Bonfy mitigates business risks and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies. The company's AI-driven approach provides accurate visibility and mitigation of content risks across modern enterprise environments, supporting integrations with leading SaaS platforms including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack, and Google Workspace. For more information, visit www.bonfy.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Rosa Lear

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

