Bonfy.AI Launches from Stealth to Guard Against GenAI Risks with Adaptive Content Security Platform

According to the Gartner 2025 Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, Gartner emphasizes that today's Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions must move beyond traditional content inspection to effectively address the complexities of modern data security. In fact, "70% of CISOs in larger enterprises will adopt a consolidated approach to address both insider risk and data exfiltration use cases." This means understanding the full context of data interactions or data creation, generation, and sharing to ensure the safe use of AI technologies.

Bonfy meets these evolving demands head-on, offering a next-generation DLP alternative that delivers the contextual intelligence, behavioral analytics, and adaptive remediation capabilities identified by Gartner as essential. Designed for the detection and prevention of content risks at rest, in use, and in motion, Bonfy ACS is agnostic to any sort of human readable content or unstructured data, generation techniques, underlying models, and human edits, making it versatile for various applications, including SaaS (e.g., Microsoft 365 Copilot), Shadow AI, and custom applications.

"Bonfy is tackling one of the most urgent and complex challenges in enterprise AI—governance and content oversight. As organizations race to adopt GenAI, Bonfy provides the critical infrastructure needed to ensure that content remains secure, compliant, and trustworthy," said Eitan Bek, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at TLV Partners. "We're proud to back a team that's not only building cutting-edge technology, but also shaping the future of responsible AI."

Bonfy ACS is purpose built to keep AI-generated content safe and compliant, enabling organizations to build trust and confidence with their customers and team members. Acting as a guardian AI, Bonfy ACS enforces communication and sharing policies and mitigates risks related to cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, IP protection, and reputation in a faster, streamlined, and more accurate way than legacy data security and compliance technologies can handle by using business context, derived from information contained in CRMs, IAMs, and business applications, and business logic, derived from out-of-the box policies such as GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, CCPR, and user-defined polices, as inputs. It is an ideal solution for any organization implementing GenAI initiatives, especially regulated and security-conscious verticals such as healthcare, insurance, finance, legal, media, and technology.

"As the volume of content generated by GenAI grows exponentially, the need for robust and comprehensive oversight is critical. Without it, companies face significant risks that can be detrimental to their business," said Gidi Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Bonfy. "With Bonfy ACS, we will transform content security for both AI and human-generated content, enabling organizations to take full advantage of AI tools while ensuring their content is secure, compliant, and trustworthy. We are excited to lead the way in adaptive content security and look forward to bringing peace of mind to those deploying AI."

Bonfy ACS leverages patent-pending, AI-enabled technology that uses business context and logic to accurately detect risks in any content or unstructured data without relying on error-prone pattern matching or generic classifiers.

Bonfy ACS supports various use cases, such as:

Analyzing emails, including attachments, and other communications for confidential or sensitive data—such as trade secrets, intellectual property, employee login credentials or customer account information that could lead to a data leakage—before they are sent externally.

Monitoring content output from Microsoft 365 Copilot and other GenAI and SaaS applications to ensure it meets data security policies.

Providing the necessary data security controls to implement AI governance requirements to address risks such as bias, privacy infringement, and misuse.

Key Capabilities of Bonfy ACS:

Detects and prevents content risks at rest, in motion, and in use.

Supports various SaaS applications and communication platforms such as HubSpot, Google Mail, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack, and SMTP.

Uses auto-learning for business context creation and entity-aware analysis.

Provides out-of-the-box policies for best practices and regulations.

Integrates with incident response platforms and notification systems.

Offers executive visibility through customizable dashboards.

Delivery: SaaS; Flexible hosting options.

About Bonfy.AI

Bonfy.AI is the leading provider of adaptive content security solutions, ensuring the security and compliance of organizational AI and human-generated content with its flagship product, Bonfy ACS™. Bonfy ACS analyzes content to detect and prevent risks related to cybersecurity, privacy, regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, business liabilities, and reputational exposures. Trusted by regulated and risk-conscious organizations, Bonfy mitigates business risks and ensures compliance, empowering organizations to confidently leverage GenAI innovations knowing their content is secure and trustworthy. For more information, visit www.bonfy.ai. Follow Bonfy on LinkedIn here and Bluesky here.

