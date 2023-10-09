Bonita Pharma Set to Make a Mark at NCPA 2023 Annual Convention and Expo

Bonita Pharmaceuticals, a pioneering name in the pharmaceutical industry, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated NCPA 2023 Annual Convention and Expo.

ORANGE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonita Pharmaceuticals, a pioneering name in the pharmaceutical industry, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated NCPA 2023 Annual Convention and Expo. This convention stands as a significant opportunity for Bonita Pharma to engage with the independent pharmacy community, share insights, and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the pharmacy landscape.

ABOUT BONITA PHARMACEUTICALS

Bonita Pharmaceuticals is a licensed wholesale distributor. Bonita Pharmaceuticals have licensed to serve 47 states across the country. We provide a wide variety of FDA-approved products, including Generics, Brands, and Over-the-Counter Medications. We provide our services to Retail Chains, Independent Retail Pharmacies, Wholesale Distributors, and Institutional Providers such as Hospitals, Health Systems, Integrated Delivery Networks, and Long-Term Care Providers. For more information: http://www.bonitapharma.com

ABOUT NCPA ANNUAL CONVENTION AND EXPO

The NCPA Annual Convention is a distinguished national business show designed exclusively for independent pharmacists and their teams. This event holds a unique place on the calendar, offering attendees unparalleled peer-to-peer business education, comprehensive continuing education sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities with both familiar faces and new connections. The Expo Hall showcases companies with cutting-edge products and services that empower independent pharmacists to enhance their businesses' efficiency and profitability. The NCPA Annual Convention is a can't-miss event for anyone invested in the future of pharmacy.

For more information about the NCPA 2023 Annual Convention and Expo, please visit https://ncpa.org/annual-convention

Bonita Pharma eagerly anticipates joining the independent pharmacy community at the NCPA Annual Convention and Expo 2023, collaborating to innovate and elevate the future of pharmacy.

For More Information:

Phone: 734-729-7200

Email: [email protected]

Amen Ramouni, Bonita Pharmaceuticals, +1(734) 729-7200 361, [email protected], bonitapharma.com

