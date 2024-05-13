Bonita Pharmaceuticals is excited to be a Key Participant at the ACHA 2024 Annual Meeting

Bonita Pharmaceuticals participating in ACHA 2024 Annual Meeting. Post this

"We are honored to participate in the ACHA 2024 Annual Meeting," said Amen Ramouni, VP Sales & Marketing at Bonita Pharma. "This event aligns with our commitment to fostering health and wellness within educational environments. We look forward to sharing our expertise and forging partnerships that empower college communities to thrive."

Attendees can anticipate a diverse array of topics and sessions at the ACHA 2024 Annual Meeting, ranging from mental health initiatives and preventive care strategies to emerging healthcare technologies and policy developments. Bonita Pharma's presence will enrich these discussions, offering insights into innovative approaches to healthcare delivery and student wellness promotion.

For more information about the ACHA 2024 Annual Meeting, including registration details and the event agenda, please visit here.

About ACHA: The American College Health Association (ACHA) is a national nonprofit organization serving as the principal leadership organization for advancing the health of college students and campus communities through advocacy, education, and research. ACHA represents a diverse membership that provides and supports the delivery of health care, health promotion, and wellness services for the nation's 20 million college students. For more information, visit website.

About Bonita Pharma: Bonita Pharmaceuticals is a licensed distributor of wholesale products. A large range of FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, including brands, generics, and over-the-counter medications, are offered by Bonita Pharmaceuticals. Retail chains, independent retailers, wholesale distributors, and institutional providers like hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers are among the clients we serve with our services. For more information, visit our website.

For More inquiries, please contact Amen Ramouni, V.P. Sales & Marketing in Bonita Pharmaceuticals at [email protected], +1 734 710 9361.

Media Contact

Amen Ramouni, Bonita Pharmaceuticals, 1 7347109361, [email protected], www.bonitapharma.com

SOURCE Bonita Pharmaceuticals