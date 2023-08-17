Bonita Pharmaceuticals Joins the Direct Primary Care Movement at Hint Summit 2023

Bonita Pharmaceuticals is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Hint Summit, a prestigious event that serves as a nexus for Direct Primary Care (DPC) enthusiasts, pioneers, and innovators. The summit is set to take place on Sept. 20-23, 2023, in Port Pavilion, San Diego, and Bonita Pharmaceuticals is excited to join the ranks of thought leaders and practitioners dedicated to advancing the Direct Care movement in the US healthcare system.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hint Summit provides an unparalleled opportunity for individuals and organizations passionate about Direct Primary Care to collaborate and contribute to the growth and evolution of this transformative healthcare model. As the Bonita Pharmaceuticals family, we recognize the significance of DPC in reshaping the healthcare landscape and fostering stronger pharmacy relationships.

ABOUT BONITA PHARMACEUTICALS

Bonita Pharmaceuticals is a licensed wholesale distributor. Bonita Pharmaceuticals have licensed to serve 47 states across the country. We provide wide variety of FDA-approved products, including Generics, Brands, and Over-the-Counter Medications. We provide our services to Retail Chains, Independent Retail Pharmacies, Wholesale Distributors, and Institutional Providers such as Hospitals, Health Systems, Integrated Delivery Networks, and Long-Term Care Providers. For more information: http://www.bonitapharma.com

ABOUT HINT SUMMIT

Hint Summit is a premier event that unites Direct Primary Care advocates, pioneers, and visionaries in a collaborative environment. It serves as a forum for exchanging groundbreaking ideas, building invaluable relationships, and celebrating the far-reaching influence of Direct Care. By connecting diverse stakeholders, Hint Summit accelerates the growth of the Direct Care movement and seeks to establish it as the gold standard in US healthcare.

For more information about Hint Summit 2023, please visit https://summit.hint.com/

Bonita Pharmaceuticals looks forward to joining fellow Direct Primary Care enthusiasts and making lasting contributions at Hint Summit 2023. Together, we can reshape the healthcare landscape and create a brighter future for patients and providers alike.

