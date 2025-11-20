BONKERS Awarded Platinum MarCom Award for Viral "The BONKERS Effect" Campaign

BONKERS, the fastest-growing cat treats brand in the U.S. and U.K. and the most-liked pet treats brand on TikTok, is proud to announce it has received the Platinum MarCom Award. Post this

Rooted in the truth that pets are family and modern pet culture is defined by connection, creativity and joyful chaos, BONKERS has emerged as a standout brand for a new generation of pet people. According to HABRI, 98% of owners see their pets as true family – a shift BONKERS was built for, celebrating real pet personalities and leaning into the unrehearsed, unfiltered magic that defines life with pets today. While legacy pet brands leaned on polished indulgence, BONKERS embraced authenticity, humor and emotional connection, building a digital-first, community-powered engine designed for speed, cultural fluency and platform-native storytelling.

Executed under the "Better when it's BONKERS" brand platform, "The BONKERS Effect" dramatized the delightfully chaotic pet reactions to tasting BONKERS treats, as sent in via customer submissions. Styled as a "developing news story," the campaign reported on a fictional outbreak of spontaneous zoomies, flips and playful mayhem – all caused by BONKERS snacks. A suite of 6", 15" and 30" creative assets, distributed across digital and connected TV, brought that joyful chaos to life and proved that the most compelling storytelling comes from letting pets lead the narrative.

The campaign expanded into "Paw & Order," a 5-part TikTok and Instagram mini-series parodying courtroom drama and placing cats "on trial" for their BONKERS-fueled antics – ultimately confirming the irresistibility of BONKERS treats. The brand then amplified cultural reach through a partnership with viral icon iAmMoshow, The Cat Rapper™, whose original BONKERS tracks delivered more than 11M impressions and cemented the brand's role in shaping pet culture online.

Each activation fueled emotional connection, grassroots excitement and creative participation, turning BONKERS into a community-powered movement rather than a traditional marketing campaign.

The Platinum MarCom Award recognizes BONKERS' strategic, insight-led approach to digital storytelling, as well as its ability to transform brand love into cultural momentum and commercial success. BONKERS continues to serve as a blueprint for modern pet brands by championing authenticity, community and the playful, unscripted moments that make life with pets so special.

About Rhodes Pet Science:

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com

About ZURU

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating out of 26 offices worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

