BONKERS Wins a Coveted PEOPLE Magazine Pet Product Award

"BONKERS is a brand created for a new generation of modern pet parents who are redefining the traditional family structure to include their pets...this award further validates our mission of supercharging the heart feels between pets and their people." Post this

"We are absolutely honored to receive this recognition from PEOPLE Magazine," said Anna Tompkins, Global Head of Marketing of Rhodes Pet Science. "BONKERS is a brand created for a new generation of modern pet parents who are redefining the traditional family structure to include their pets. We created the brand first and foremost to foster this bond, and this award further validates our mission of supercharging the heart feels between pets and their people."

BONKERS is part of Rhodes Pet Science, the global pet care company behind the Goodlands pet food (Walmart exclusive) and the award-winning pet brands Smart Box, and NOOD. This year's award reinforces BONKERS' reputation as a leader in pet innovation. Since launching BONKERS Purrpops, the company has seen overwhelming enthusiasm from cat parents globally, with glowing reviews pouring in highlighting the product's ability to delight even the most finicky felines.

BONKERS products are available for purchase at major U.S. retailers, including Walmart, Target and PetSmart. They are also available in the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

About Rhodes Pet Science:

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com

About ZURU

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating out of 26 offices worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Rhodes Pet Science, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.bonkerspets.com/en-US

SOURCE Rhodes Pet Science