BONKERS Wins Platinum 2026 AVA Digital Award for Viral Marketing Campaign

The award recognizes BONKERS' breakout campaign, "The BONKERS Effect," a social-first digital campaign that transformed real pet reactions into viral internet entertainment. Post this

"The BONKERS Effect" dramatized what happens when pets go wild for BONKERS treats, turning exuberant pet behavior into a fictional breaking-news phenomenon. Platform-native video assets reported on a mysterious global outbreak of spontaneous zoomies, acrobatic flips and furball-fueled chaos triggered by BONKERS treats. Designed to be easily shared and remixed, the format invited audiences to participate as the story spread across social media.

Central to the campaign was "Paw & Order," a five-part social mini-series styled as a courtroom parody, where pets' BONKERS-fueled antics were presented as evidence in a mock trial. Released across TikTok and Instagram, the episodic format encouraged binge-watching and audience participation, turning a simple product truth into an ongoing online conversation.

The campaign also featured a collaboration with viral creator iAmMoshow, the Cat Rapper™, whose BONKERS-themed rap content amplified the campaign across TikTok and YouTube while tapping into Gen Z and Millennial meme culture. His BONKERS Effect rap alone generated more than 11 million impressions, while broader collaborations with BONKERS have surpassed 80 million impressions across social media.

Together, these elements fueled widespread digital engagement and cultural visibility for the challenger brand. The campaign generated more than 69 million impressions globally, including 37.5 million impressions from "The BONKERS Effect" hero assets and 20 million impressions from the "Paw & Order" mini-series, reinforcing BONKERS' reputation for community-powered, social-first marketing.

About Rhodes Pet Science:

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com

About ZURU

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating out of 26 offices worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Bonkers, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.bonkerspets.com/en-US

SOURCE Bonkers