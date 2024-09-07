Bonnie Loya joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty

As her motto says "We are holding the keys to your new home". Post this

Bonnie also maintained her passion for Veterinary medicine and love of animals. She covers a shift as a Veterinary technician in surgery at the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital Pittsburgh. Bonnie is also on the Board of Directors of Animal Friends.

Having pursued educational and professional opportunities on both coasts and in two different countries, she and her husband Chuck (a California native) finally came home to Pittsburgh in the late 90's to pursue new career opportunities and begin a family. They have 3 children – Sean (a Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy), Scarlett( a 4th year Veterinary student at the University of Pennsylvania) , Bill(working towards his Master Plumbing license), as well as 7 horses, 6 dogs, and 4 cats.

Another fun fact, Bonnie helped to pay her college tuition and room and board by restoring antique motorcycles. She bought her first "bike" to avoid the traffic on Pacific Coast Highway while traveling to UC-Irvine. She had never ridden a bike but quickly adapted. After she "cleaned it up", someone offered her twice what she paid for the bike and she realized that this might be a good avenue to help get through school. You can read all about it in an archival issue of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette (January 30, 2000).

However, Real Estate is where Bonnie has made her presence most known. You may recognize her from Billboards in the South Hills or just off Route 79. Perhaps just as recognizable as Bonnie is her Golden Retriever, Jett, the official mascot of her business. People love to see Jett! Just the other day, upon entering the Peters Township sales office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices the Preferred Realty, the local mail carrier recognized the celebrity canine, greeting him with the kind of excitement usually reserved for the A-List!

Bonnie and Jett have appeared on Pittsburgh Today Live "In Your Neighborhood" segments as well as many Community events and in print and videos. Jett and 4 of the other family dogs are licensed therapy dogs and regularly visit hospitals and care homes and schools. Jett and his friends are titled as "Canine Good Citizens" by the American Kennel Club and Jett holds several Obedience titles and has recently qualified for the National Rally event in 2025.

After 26 years of working in a competing brokerage, Bonnie and Jett have decided to make Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred realty their new home. Just last year, Bonnie closed 105 transactions. Now as a partner with one of America's most trusted brands, Bonnie has more opportunities to help clients reach their dreams in commercial and residential real estate. As her motto says "We are holding the keys to your new home". We must say, Jett does look dashing in Cabernet.

