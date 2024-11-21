Bonterra Appoints Kellie Capote as Chief Customer Officer, Advancing Customer Experience Leadership in Social Good Technology

"Nonprofits and the corporations and foundations that fund them shouldn't have to think about the software they're using; it should disappear into their work so they spend every minute advancing their cause and creating more impact," said Scott Brighton, CEO of Bonterra. Post this

Capote brings a distinguished background in customer success, having served as Chief Customer Officer at Gainsight, the company widely recognized for defining the profession and strategic significance of customer success. She also authored the book Digital Customer Success: The Next Frontier, hailed as "an invaluable resource for scaling organizations to create delightful customer experiences" by HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan.

As Chief Customer Officer, Capote will help Bonterra customers achieve even better outcomes – from enlisting longer-term supporters to turning one-time volunteers into regulars.

"Bonterra technology helps tens of thousands of nonprofits, corporate givers, and grantmakers every day," said Capote. "These are the organizations doing the work that is changing our world. They deserve easy, seamless experiences that help them raise more, match more, and create more impact at every step of their missions. There isn't an opportunity more critical — or more exciting — than this one."

Capote's appointment is effective immediately.

"We have the boldest mission in our industry: to create $573 billion more in global impact every year by 2033. Without the most intuitive, outcome-oriented customer experiences, you can't deliver monumental results. Kellie is here to lead us in building those," Brighton added.

Bonterra is technology for the greatest good, equipping nonprofits, charitable foundations, and socially responsible companies with the tools needed to amplify their impact. Through innovative solutions for fundraising, strategic philanthropy, and impact management, Bonterra is working toward a bold goal: increasing giving to 3% of U.S. GDP by 2033, unlocking $573 billion more for global good annually. For more information, visit bonterratech.com.

