Bonterra Honored with TrustRadius 2024 Tech Cares Award

"On behalf of TrustRadius, I want to congratulate Bonterra for earning the Tech Cares Award," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. "Bonterra's commitment to empowering nonprofits and driving positive social impact is truly inspiring. Their work exemplifies how technology companies can create lasting and meaningful change."

Bonterra's core work with nonprofits, foundations and public agencies integrates seamlessly with a passion for internal CSR initiatives now embedded in its operations and business model. As a remote-first company, Bonterra promotes work-life balance and flexibility for its employees to drive the greatest social good. Its long-term vision extends to numerous initiatives and goals that provide a path of continual growth and opportunity for all employees.

"At Bonterra, we are dedicated to elevating our doers — the over 20,000 nonprofit, foundation, and corporate customers to amplify their impact," said Dionn Schaffner, Chief Diversity Officer at Bonterra. "The Tech Cares Award is a testament to our commitment to social good and the positive changes brought about by the power of technology. We are honored to be recognized by TrustRadius and know our CSR goals and customer empowerment will bring about the greatest future."

The company provides up to 40 hours of paid volunteer time off annually, encouraging active community engagement. Its leadership prioritizes reducing barriers for underrepresented groups and creating accountability through transparency, consistently sharing detailed reports on gender and racial diversity. These efforts are key to promoting workplace equality across all levels of the organization.

Bonterra has also set ambitious goals core to its mission, targeting to increase U.S. charitable giving from 2.5% to 3% of GDP by 2033, addressing a stagnation that has persisted since 1950. Bonterra's social impact software has delivered significant results for clients and partners, as detailed in the company's 2023 Impact Report.

To learn more about Bonterra's CSR initiatives and their role in driving the greatest good for its customers, visit http://www.bonterratech.com/culture-values-and-deib.

About Bonterra

Bonterra is technology for the greatest good — helping nonprofits, charitable foundations, and socially responsible companies raise more, give more, and get more for their missions. With leading solutions across fundraising and engagement, strategic philanthropy, and impact management, we're innovating with a higher purpose: to increase giving to 3% of US GDP by 2033, creating $573 billion more in global impact every year. Learn more at bonterratech.com.

