Bonterra Organic Estates and Allbirds Unite in Launch Pop-up Experience for Sustainable Living

The activation is a sip-and-shop experience at select Allbirds retail locations, where customers can try on a comfortable pair of shoes while savoring Bonterra's collection of wines and learn more about the impact of local nonprofit partners. Post this

"This Bonterra and Allbirds cross-brand activation is a remarkable platform for discussing sustainability and transparency in both wine and fashion, as well as an opportunity to share our regenerative practices with passionate consumers," said Hilary Butler, senior director of marketing for Bonterra. "We are excited to host this conversation, inviting consumers to experience the environmental commitments shared by the brands and the positive influence they can make with every sip and step, including at the local level with our mission-aligned nonprofit partners."

The emphasis on a regenerative future underscores the transformative power of agriculture in fostering a better and more sustainable world. Additionally, both Bonterra and Allbirds are B Corps, reflecting their commitment to using business as a force for good.

"As it is imperative to continue bringing new experiences to excite our customers, we are delighted to bring the Bonterra Organic Estates to life as it debuts in some of our highest traffic Allbirds locations nationwide," said Tara Stewart, head of retail – North America. "The activation will provide customers with a unique experience and an interactive introduction to discover both Allbirds and the Bonterra collection as both brands work to build a regenerative future."

A range of Bonterra's organically grown wines will be available, including Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon. The immersive and interactive modular experience is made of eco-friendly materials that will be stored and used for future events. Visuals share both brands' environmental effects, inspiring customers to make eco-friendly choices. Bonterra collaborated with GoVino for recyclable and reusable materials for wine glasses.

Nonprofit partners include Conscious Kitchen, a nonprofit dedicated to implementing healthy, seasonal food programs in California public schools; and Tackle Hunger, an organization committed to inspiring people across the nation to tackle hunger in their local communities.

Activations will take place at select Allbirds retail locations in Northern and Southern California, Texas and New York. Click here to view a list of locations by date.

ABOUT BONTERRA ORGANIC ESTATES

The United States' largest Regenerative Organic Certified® winery, Bonterra Organic Estates is an award-winning purveyor of multi-origin wines, selling in over 50 countries worldwide. Founded by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County, CA, in 1968 as Fetzer Vineyards, and today part of global powerhouse Viña Concha y Toro, Bonterra Organic Estates remains driven by excellence, innovation, and longstanding commitments to the environment and responsible business practices. With a focus on crafting wines made from Regenerative Organic Certified grapes, Bonterra Organic Estates is a leading U.S. marketer of wines and the nation's primary importer of South American wines. As a B Corp recognized as "Outstanding" by the nonprofit B Lab, Bonterra Organic Estates is grounded in the transformational goals of regenerative business. For more information about Bonterra Organic Estates and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.bonterra.com.

ABOUT ALLBIRDS

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds's sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

ABOUT CONSCIOUS KITCHEN

In 2013, Sausalito, California based nonprofit, Turning Green launched "Conscious Kitchen" as a pilot project at Bayside Martin Luther King Jr Academy, to demonstrate it is possible to provide healthy, local, seasonal meals in school cafeterias. Today, Conscious Kitchen stands as a scalable and economically feasible model aimed at providing nutritious, delicious meals to promote overall health and community-building both within schools and beyond. With kitchens serving as central hubs, it contributes to the conversion of farmland towards producing a diversified, regenerative, climate-friendly organic supply chain. The goal of Conscious Kitchen is to address food equity, education, and access by shifting the paradigm around school food service, while cultivating a local, ecological food system, and building nutrition literacy into meals. To learn more visit www.consciouskitchen.org.

ABOUT TACKLE HUNGER

Since 1990, Tackle Hunger, with its signature "Souper Bowl of Caring" event has become a national, grass-roots, youth-inspired movement where ordinary people are doing extraordinary good. Nearly $200M in dollars and food has been generated while benefiting thousands of soup kitchens, food banks, meal programs and other hunger-relief charities in local communities. To learn more visit www.tacklehunger.org.

Media Contact

Meredith Soden, Bonterra Organic Estates, 1 7076700063, [email protected], www.bonterra.com

Allbirds PR, Allbirds, [email protected], www.allbirds.com

SOURCE Bonterra Organic Estates