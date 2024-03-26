Bonterra Organic Estates Introduces Regenerative Organic Certified® Estate Sauvignon Blanc Ahead of Earth Month

The 2023 Bonterra Estate Sauvignon Blanc joins a line-up of lauded wines crafted exclusively from Regenerative Organic Certified® grapes grown on Bonterra's Mendocino County ranches. Post this

Sauvignon Blanc: Spring's Favorite Varietal

It's no secret wine consumers are clamoring for Sauvignon Blanc. Sales of the varietal grew 6.8 percent in 20233; Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc sales outpaced total growth for the varietal with an impressive 11-percent increase in 20234. As much of the country gears up for all that spring promises—dining al fresco, mingling at backyard soirees, and lounging by the pool with a glass of wine in hand—the 2023 Bonterra Estate Sauvignon Blanc delivers a mouthwatering combination of citrus, passionfruit and lime zest, enveloped in crisp acidity.

The inaugural release is fresh, vibrant, and profoundly aromatic, with pronounced citrus notes. Additionally, a small portion of the blend was fermented in oak barrels, giving the wine a rich, round mouthfeel.

The Bonterra Estate Collection: Regenerative Organics, Bottled

The 2023 Bonterra Estate Sauvignon Blanc joins a line-up of lauded wines crafted exclusively from Regenerative Organic Certified grapes grown on Bonterra's Mendocino County ranches: the 2022 Bonterra Estate Chardonnay, awarded 93 points by Wine Enthusiast (May 2024); the limited-release 2022 Bonterra Estate Red Blend, awarded 93 points by Wine Enthusiast (May 2024); and the 2022 Bonterra Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, named Best of Class at the 2024 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Bonterra has remained a symbol of organic viticulture, rooted in a commitment to "leave the earth better than we found it." Longtime pioneers of regenerative organic practices—before such a moniker existed—Bonterra today leads the wine industry with its steadfast advocacy of climate-smart farming and a 35-percent share of the market for wines made from organic grapes5. Eco-conscious consumers have responded emphatically: Sales of Bonterra's organically farmed wines grew seven percent in 20236.

The nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance—a group of experts in farming, ranching, soil health, animal welfare, and farmer and worker fairness—developed the Regenerative Organic Certified program to move beyond sustainable and organic farming, incorporating three vital pillars into one rigorous certification: soil health, animal welfare and social fairness. Bonterra Organic Estates' vineyards and winery achieved certification in 2021, with the first Regenerative Organic Certified grapes harvested that same year.

"How we treat the land, animals, and people is fundamental to our core values," said Joseph Brinkley, director of Regenerative Organic Development for Bonterra Organic Estates. "The social component of the Regenerative Organic Certified program is particularly important, because it moves beyond understanding how to farm without exploiting the soil to understanding how to farm without exploiting people. We think of it as farming in service of life."

The inaugural release of Bonterra's Estate Sauvignon Blanc—from the remarkable 2023 harvest in Mendocino County, California—celebrates the power of regenerative organics and heralds the arrival of spring with a vibrant, citrus-accented wine.

The 2023 Estate Sauvignon Blanc is available for purchase at bonterra.com and in wine shops throughout the U.S. Bonterra's Estate Collection wines are priced at $21.99.

About Bonterra Organic Estates

The United States' largest Regenerative Organic Certified® winery, Bonterra Organic Estates is an award-winning purveyor of multi-origin wines, selling in over 50 countries worldwide. Founded by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County, CA, in 1968 as Fetzer Vineyards, and today part of global powerhouse Viña Concha y Toro, Bonterra Organic Estates remains driven by excellence, innovation, and longstanding commitments to the environment and responsible business practices. With a focus on crafting wines made from Regenerative Organic Certified grapes, Bonterra Organic Estates is a leading U.S. marketer of wines and the nation's primary importer of South American wines. As a B Corp recognized as "Outstanding" by the nonprofit B Lab, Bonterra Organic Estates is grounded in the transformational goals of regenerative business. For more information about Bonterra Organic Estates and its commitment to sustainability, visit bonterra.com.

