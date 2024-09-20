Bonus Days Off, No Meeting Days and Virtual Water Coolers: Naturals2Go Brings a New Era of Company Culture & Commitment

Encouraging people to just breathe – to step away from work and know you can enjoy what you have without worry – is what we're trying to do here. Post this

Naturals2Go is known for innovating the vending industry by offering the only proven program to enhance or improve income, investment, or future wealth through a part-time or full-time vending machine business. They have changed the industry again by developing regional operations centers and a wider range of services.

To do so, Naturals2Go has grown from 20 to 140 employees over the past four years. To help the team stay successful and cared for through this rapid expansion, Naturals2Go executives have introduced three new programs.

These exciting initiatives enhance the quality of life, not just work, for employees — whether they are one of the 100 remote members of the team or in one of the company's regional operations centers (ROCs).

"You don't have to be, and shouldn't be, 'in it' all the time," says Heath Falzarano, President of Naturals2Go.

Refresh2Go: This initiative gives employees one additional (paid) Friday each month, at the same time, to step away from work to recharge however they wish.

Vision2Go: Every Wednesday, employees have a mandatory day of no meetings — a day dedicated to creative thinking, process improvement, and strategic planning. This initiative helps individuals and teams take a breather from day-to-day demands and see the bigger picture to guide improvements from ideas to efficiencies.

Water Cooler Chats: Recognizing the challenges faced by a dispersed workforce, Naturals2Go has also implemented two daily 15-minute water cooler chats. These optional sessions are designed for a social break – a chance to connect with peers they may not even know yet, strengthening the company's culture and community.

Why These Initiatives Matter

Falzarano emphasizes his personal belief in caring for those in the organization as much as customers: "We get to help people make a really good living while also letting them live a really good life." This is true for both the company and those who invest in a Naturals2Go business program.

The importance of these initiatives is underscored by industry trends which highlight the growing need for companies to prioritize employee well-being. Falzarano has championed these initiatives at Naturals2Go, believing that a healthy, supported workforce is crucial to the company's long-term success.

"Encouraging people to just breathe – to step away from work and know you can enjoy what you have without worry – is what we're trying to do here," Falzarano explains. "Nothing bad is going to happen by taking care of yourself a bit more. I know we can do what we need to do in less time, more focus, and just feel better."

About Naturals2Go

Naturals2Go is the leading unattended retail, breakroom experience and vending business opportunity in the United States – a trusted partner helping entrepreneurial-minded professionals grow for over 35 years. Naturals2Go is an innovator in healthy and intelligent vending and is the highest-rated, longest-serving, most awarded Vending Business Opportunity Company in the United States. The company is expanding with regional operations centers across the U.S. and an expanded suite of services plus a commitment to regional investment, local employment, and community impact. Naturals2Go is committed to leading the industry with a forward-thinking approach and a strong company culture.

If you would like more information about Naturals2Go, email [email protected] or visit Naturals2Go on the Web at www.naturals2go.com.

Media Contact

Kim Page, Naturals2Go, 1 716-247-6621, [email protected], https://www.naturals2go.com/

SOURCE Naturals2Go