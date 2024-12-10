BoodleBox Transforms Campus GenAI Access with Usage-Based Pricing and Enterprise-Grade Security

"Our new pricing model aligns AI costs with AI usage, making AI available to campuses and acceptable to budgets." Post this

An annual access fee of $12 per user, charged only when a user is added

per user, charged only when a user is added A low monthly usage fee, applied only to active users

Institutions can suspend or remove users at any time, making it ideal for academic calendars and phased departmental rollouts.

"We've listened carefully to higher education institutions at the crossroads of AI integration," said France Hoang, CEO of BoodleBox. "We understand there is a tension between boldly embracing innovative technology and responsibly allocating limited funds. Our new pricing model aligns AI costs with AI usage, making AI available to campuses and acceptable to budgets."

BoodleBox's commitment to institutional success extends beyond pricing. The platform demonstrates strong environmental responsibility by using 80% fewer tokens per chat compared to traditional GenAI platforms, delivering both environmental and cost benefits to institutions.

"BoodleBox's flexible pricing model allows us to strategically expand AI access across campus while maintaining budget control," said Drew Martin, Interim Faculty Director of AI Research and Education Professor at the University of South Carolina. "This approach aligns perfectly with how universities actually implement and scale new technology."

The new pricing model is available immediately for all higher education institutions, offering a practical solution for colleges and universities seeking to implement AI technology that supports their academic mission while maintaining strict security and privacy standards.

About BoodleBox: boodleAI is the builder of BoodleBox, a pioneering collaborative AI platform specifically designed in partnership with higher education to enable responsible collaboration between faculty, students, and generative AI. BoodleBox provides affordable, equitable access to leading AI models while maintaining strict privacy standards. The platform's comprehensive features include document management, group collaboration, and AI-powered workflows, supporting both academic innovation and workforce preparation.

