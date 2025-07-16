Book 1 of an Inspiring Christian Series: From Grieving a Parent to Falling in Love, God-Led Tasks and Experiences

Xulon Press presents the first book in the Revelation of a Love Story book series, a beautiful blend of faith, love, and romance, sure to inspire readers no matter what challenges they are facing in life.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Barbara Elaine Harris provides much-needed spiritual and personal inspiration through her Revelation of a Love Story series premier book, A Christian Love Story ($15.49, paperback, 9798868517006; $6.99, e-book, 9798868517013).
Harris is off to a good start penning the first book in her Revelation of a Love Story book series. Reader's will find her heartfelt words relatable and be inspired by her perseverance and strong faith in God's Word to use spiritual warfare when necessary. The author's testimony is one where she accepted a task directly from God. That task landed Harris in the midst of many first-time situations. As she became more challenged, she remained before the Lord in prayer, fervently reading his holy Words. Upon doing so, she experienced bad dreams and thereby spiritual warfare, learning to fight with God's Words. Some nights, Harris was afraid to sleep and during the days, she cried, knowing full well that she still had to obey and stay in His will. She credits God's continued forgiveness with directing her right back to the task, a task that eventually filled her heart with love for her future husband. However, her task was not over. God had more assignments ahead for Harris.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Harris said, "During my father's sickness, I took on a part time job. God assigned me a task that concerned a young man on the new job. God said that He was preparing him for the preparation of His service. A love was placed in my heart for him that allowed me to endure the challenges that were ahead of me. One of them was writing. God ordered me to write the experiences I had gone through concerning the young man."
Barbara Elaine Harris discovered that she loved to write essays in her college literature classes. In fact, she always wrote more words than the professor required, which in turn, instigated the need for Harris to learn to edit her own writing to adhere to maximum word counts. But the author's love for writing actually began during her childhood, entering writing contests through the popular children's magazine, Highlights. She shares her memory using a wide yellow pencil and tablet paper to write a good story. Harris works for the school system, enjoys working with children. She and her mother did a lot of traveling, inspiring her own continued passion for traveling. Harris likes to cook and bake, especially baking with her grandchildren. She also enjoys swimming.
Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Christian Love Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
