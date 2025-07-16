Book 1 of an Inspiring Christian Series: From Grieving a Parent to Falling in Love, God-Led Tasks and Experiences

"God said that He was preparing him for the preparation of His service. A love was placed in my heart for him that allowed me to endure the challenges that were ahead of me. One of them was writing. God ordered me to write the experiences I had gone through concerning the young man." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Harris said, "During my father's sickness, I took on a part time job. God assigned me a task that concerned a young man on the new job. God said that He was preparing him for the preparation of His service. A love was placed in my heart for him that allowed me to endure the challenges that were ahead of me. One of them was writing. God ordered me to write the experiences I had gone through concerning the young man."

Barbara Elaine Harris discovered that she loved to write essays in her college literature classes. In fact, she always wrote more words than the professor required, which in turn, instigated the need for Harris to learn to edit her own writing to adhere to maximum word counts. But the author's love for writing actually began during her childhood, entering writing contests through the popular children's magazine, Highlights. She shares her memory using a wide yellow pencil and tablet paper to write a good story. Harris works for the school system, enjoys working with children. She and her mother did a lot of traveling, inspiring her own continued passion for traveling. Harris likes to cook and bake, especially baking with her grandchildren. She also enjoys swimming.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Christian Love Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

