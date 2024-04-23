Book Argues That Educational Institutions Are Indoctrinating Students With An Atheistic Worldview

"The Christian worldview not only stands as the most intellectually rigorous perspective but also aligns most closely with reason, logic, and human experience," said Stelter. Post this

"The Christian worldview not only stands as the most intellectually rigorous perspective but also aligns most closely with reason, logic, and human experience," said Stelter. "Unfortunately, our public schools have been teaching a worldview that is completely consistent with atheism and diametrically opposed to Christianity."

Throughout his book, Stelter provides a documented examination of how Christianity is mostly ignored, derisively ridiculed, or affirmatively attacked. He examines the ascendancy of an atheistic worldview in American society, the misunderstanding of the separation of church and state doctrine, the dominance of atheism among American academics, and the replacement of objective truth with moral relativism.

"I hope to awaken people to the atheistic indoctrination of students at our educational institutions," said Stelter. "This indoctrination is not only a Christian tragedy, but an educational one as well. Our colleges and universities are teaching an exclusively atheistic worldview, leaving students longing for meaning and purpose in life. It turns out that not only does the Christian worldview provide meaning and purpose, but also withstands the tests of reason, logic, and experience where atheism fails miserably."

"Post-Christian Nation: The Secular Indoctrination of America"

By Mark A. Stelter

ISBN: 9798385010509 (softcover); 9798385010516 (hardcover); 9798385010523 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mark A. Stelter earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence at the University of Michigan and a master in theology at Liberty Baptist Theological University. His diverse career included roles as a professor, police officer, corporate lawyer, and assistant district attorney. Today, he is a bible teacher and founding member of Men on Fire. Stelter is the author of The Gospel According to Christ: The Message of Jesus and How We Missed It. To learn more, please visit http://www.themessageofjesus.com.

