Book Calls for a Shift in American Political Perspective Towards a More United Focus

Mulley argues that traditional politics in practice today are not only impeding human progress but are putting a ceiling on what can be achieved. Constructing a "Sustainability Age" that strives for human prosperity in balance with nature should be America's primary purpose, eventually becoming a positive example to the world.

"A polity and an economy that acknowledges human sameness and works with nature, rather than against it, offers the best hope for a peaceful future," said Mulley. "By openly declaring species survival and planetary integrity as America's primary purpose, the United States can become an exemplar of humanity to the world."

"The Human Paradox: It's Time to Think and Act as a Species"

By Gilbert E. Mulley

ISBN: 9781669821090 (softcover); 9781669821106 (hardcover); 9781669821083 (electronic)

About the author

Gilbert E. Mulley spent his professional career as a writer, editor, and manager of communications for professional corporations, trade journals, and academia. He is a Vietnam veteran and stage 4 cancer survivor. He lives with his wife in the Colorado mountains and holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. To learn more, please visit http://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837687-the-human-paradox

