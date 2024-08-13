Book Combines Silly Antics of A Schnoodle with Bible Lessons

Tucker the dog gets himself into a sticky situation while preparing for a party
SPRUCE GROVE, AB, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker, a black schnoodle dog (part poodle, part schnauzer but 100% goofy) spends his day preparing for a friend's surprise birthday party. Along the way he accidentally steps in a piece of bubble gum that follows him through the entire book causing Tucker problems at each of his stops. The book is broken up into seven different stories with each one about Tucker trying to get another item for the party. At the end of each story there is a devotion to teach kids about God.
In "Schnoodle Shenanigans! A Surprise Birthday Party," author Jill E. Bean shares tales starring her real pet, Tucker. The stories follow Tucker through the entire day, from picking up a cake to the ice cream parlor, and all the trouble caused by the gum stuck to him. Bean created all of the color illustrations in the book, and includes games and recipes at the end
"Sin, just like the bubble gum stuck to Tucker, can follow us and get us into messy problems," said Bean. "There is always a way out through God and His forgiveness."
Bean shares that she has a deep love and compassion for all children. As a preschool teacher, she could often be found telling stories with different voices in her classroom. She has created and developed a Christian curriculum with evangelistic outreach for children. She is also the co-author of a book for elementary children about municipal government called "Tucker Goes to City Hall: A Kid's Guide to Local Government."
"This book is a passion project that can be used to teach children about God's character, biblical concepts, and to relay the salvation message to young people," said Bean. "Our time is short; He is coming soon!"
"Schnoodle Shenanigans! A Surprise Birthday Party"
By Jill E. Bean
ISBN: 9781489747389 (softcover)
Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Jill E. Bean is a retired registered nurse and preschool teacher. She currently resides with Tucker just outside of Edmonton, Alberta. To learn more, please visit http://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851371-schnoodle-shenanigans.
