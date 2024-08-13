Book Combines Silly Antics of A Schnoodle with Bible Lessons

"This book is a passion project that can be used to teach children about God's character, biblical concepts, and to relay the salvation message to young people," said Bean. "Our time is short; He is coming soon!" Post this

"Sin, just like the bubble gum stuck to Tucker, can follow us and get us into messy problems," said Bean. "There is always a way out through God and His forgiveness."

Bean shares that she has a deep love and compassion for all children. As a preschool teacher, she could often be found telling stories with different voices in her classroom. She has created and developed a Christian curriculum with evangelistic outreach for children. She is also the co-author of a book for elementary children about municipal government called "Tucker Goes to City Hall: A Kid's Guide to Local Government."

"Schnoodle Shenanigans! A Surprise Birthday Party"

By Jill E. Bean

ISBN: 9781489747389 (softcover)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jill E. Bean is a retired registered nurse and preschool teacher. She currently resides with Tucker just outside of Edmonton, Alberta. To learn more, please visit http://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851371-schnoodle-shenanigans.

