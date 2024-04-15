Book Details Angels and Ascended Masters While Offering Suggestions to Reach a Higher Consciousness

"Whether you are just beginning spiritual practice or have followed a path for many years, this book can help you recognize possible next steps to claim a deeper relationship with your own divine master's network." Post this

"As spiritual practice continues, it becomes possible to meet, within your own consciousness, some of the vast eternal network of angels and ascended masters who exist in the higher dimensions," said Crockett. "This book shares the path that allowed me to contact more than 400 of them individually, and a simple method to reach out to one or more that you are drawn to discover."

When Crockett experienced some personal crises, including divorce and becoming a single mother, she reached a turning point. Determined to seek personal transformation she stepped into the spiritual world and found a path that brought comfort and guidance. As her inner knowledge awakened, she left her previous industry and began studying, and then teaching, a range of spiritual subjects, working with clients as a consulting astrologer, founding a women's spiritual center, and facilitating on-going women's groups. Eventually her own spiritual guide team brought forth the idea that became this book. During the next six years, she claims to have had over 400 experiences with a "cross-cultural group of angels and ascended masters known in all the world's great spiritual traditions."

"Among this enlightened company, are beings who have a special affinity for each of us individually," said Crockett. "Whether you are just beginning spiritual practice or have followed a path for many years, this book can help you recognize possible next steps to claim a deeper relationship with your own divine master's network."

"Doors to Higher Consciousness: Meeting Angels and Ascended Masters through the Qabalah"

By Sheri Crockett

ISBN: 9798765246696 (softcover); 9798765246719 (hardcover); 9798765246702 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sheri Crockett is an author, spiritual teacher, and group facilitator with 30 years of experience. Before taking up her spiritual calling, she had a successful business career. Holding the Graduate Gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of American and the Fellow of the Gemological Association degree from Gem-A in Great Britain, she worked as a retail jeweler, gemstone buyer and appraiser, serving on the Board of Directors of the California Jewelers Association and the national board of the American Gem Society. She is a mother and grandmother, who enjoys hiking. To learn more, please visit http://www.divinemastersnetwork.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Sheri Crockett