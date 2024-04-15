Book Explores Family's Trust in God While Navigating Difficult Challenges

"Our goal with the book is to inspire others to trust in and lean on God through all parts of their lives, to know that trials are easier to endure with God, and to have readers know that God is always with them." Post this

"Our goal with the book is to inspire others to trust in and lean on God through all parts of their lives, to know that trials are easier to endure with God, and to have readers know that God is always with them," Wolff's son, Dominic, said.

Readers can experience how God is in control of one's life and how He uses trials to show blessings, through Wolff's endurance of her own challenges, now shared by her family.

"The book will appeal to readers because of the difficult circumstances experienced by my mom," Dominic said. "The family went through, and continues to go through, difficult circumstances, yet we've also had miracles happen because of God's grace and love."

"Experiencing God's Love: A Story of Trials That Turned Into Blessings"

By Francine Wolff

ISBN: 9781489749109 (softcover); 9781489749093 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Francine Wolff was a passionate promoter of faith. A woman of many talents, Wolff's capacity to share her faith was second to none. She felt compelled by God to write this book with the hope that it inspires others to lean on God. Her family is committed to sharing her story with others, to let them know they are not alone, and that they are loved. To learn more, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855594-experiencing-gods-love.

