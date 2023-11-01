Book Fulfillment and Printing Service Acutrack Announces $2000 Scholarship in 2024

We are keenly interested in excellent writing because successful authors and their books drive our business. We are book lovers ourselves and are always interested in hearing people's recommendations. We are interested in reading all qualified entries and awarding our scholarship to the winner. Post this

The Acutrack scholarship is awarded annually to one United States high school senior or university student. To apply, students must write an original essay of at least 500 words demonstrating accomplished writing skills. It needs to be submitted with a cover letter including the student's name, school, and graduation year.

"We are interested in reading all qualified entries and awarding our scholarship to the winner," says Acutrack CEO Raj Barman. "And, of course, we are book lovers ourselves and always interested in hearing people's recommendations."

Entries will be judged by Acutrack's staff looking for original writing that avoids plagiarism and is not AI-generated. It should demonstrate critical thinking skills, clarity of message, and conciseness. Preference will be given to an essay that uniquely discusses a book, shows how it influenced the writer's life, explains why the book may help others and makes a case for others to read it.

Barman adds, "We are delighted to offer this scholarship to one dedicated student, and are pleased to be a small part of supporting their journey in higher education."

For complete application instructions, please visit the Scholarship page on the Acutrack website.

Applicants are required to send entries to [email protected] by February 29, 2024. The winner will be notified in March 2024.

Acutrack is a technology-driven book fulfillment service working with hundreds of self-publishers. It offers full-service book printing capabilities, warehousing, and order fulfillment that seamlessly connects with all eCommerce platforms. The Acutrack platform is an innovative alternative to print-on-demand, giving self-publishers increased profitability and more control of their businesses. The company's year-over-year growth is a testament to the value of its service. For more information, please visit www.acutrack.com

