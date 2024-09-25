Book helps readers learn about their inner connections and rediscover the love, peace and happiness within their soul

Dr Anthony J Emmett's 'The Joy and Power Of Your Eternal Self' is set for a new marketing campaign this 2024

BOWRAL, Australia, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr Anthony J Emmett launches a new press campaign for his 2023 book titled "The Joy and Power of Your Eternal Self" (published by Xlibris AU). This book describes the way one's levels of consciousness provides the answers in the midst of the overcrowded and overheated world.

"We think therefore we are," the author writes. "We each come with a destiny in life and we can modify this through our connection to the intelligence and love of the universe in our unconscious mind. The power of thought can create beautiful influences in your life. Whatever your mind conceives and believes strongly is within your ability to create through its deeper connections."

Consciousness is like an iceberg with only 15% showing above as the conscious mind people use every day. The other 85% is the unconscious mind containing the subconscious and higher consciousness which runs the body systems, interprets senses, and connects the individual to the universe and the eternal spirit of God. This unconscious mind can be tapped through either sleep, hypnosis or deeper guided meditation. Emmett's analysis contributes to the vast study as it shows how each person is important and loved in eternal sense. The self image that one built from birth in the subconscious, with learning love in the first 2 years, and much more, determine their life objectives.

"The world is too conscious in ways we don't understand, and we who enjoy its beauty and happiness, need to help its survival by replanting its forests and green spaces on land an in water. The mass of humanity and animals we eat needs to be balanced by the mass of greenery in the forests and sea, for producing oxygen and consuming carbon dioxide. We come to this world stage to act out our life play, let us not knock it around too much while we are here," the author reminds.

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/834973-the-joy-and-power-of-your-eternal-self for more information.

"The Joy and Power of Your Eternal Self"

By Dr Anthony J Emmett

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 340 pages | ISBN 9781669833604

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 340 pages | ISBN 9781669833598

E-Book | 340 pages | ISBN 9781669833581

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr Anthony J Emmett was a reconstructive plastic surgeon in Australia who studied the self image in patients he had repaired and reshaped. After retirement from active surgery, he continued to lecture and write, becoming an art student for five years and retaining as a sculptor. He studied past lives for two years to prove to himself the validity of the eternal spirit, where he met Sathya Sai Baba, who continued his education. He has published 23 books on surgery, philosophy, spirituality and history. He is also the author behind "Power of the Mind Know Yourself: Your Hidden Unconscious-Mind."

