Book Hopes to Assist Those Who Struggle with Mental Health Conditions to Have a Realistic and Healthy Relationship with God

"I went through a substantial struggle with my faith when I was unstable mentally and physically," said Kuhlman. "There were no resources similar to my book available at the time, so I was inspired to share my story for others going through what I did so they'd have a resource to lean on."

Kuhlman balances the book between her own story, suggestions for others going through a similar journey, and related Bible verses. She works to help those with mental health conditions find ways to appreciate God and to let him enable them to potentially achieve a higher level of function which could result in precious joy.

"If you have been diagnosed with a mental health condition, you must understand that you are not alone in your Christianity or in your suffering," said Kuhlman. "Just like all Christians you are able to receive God's love and His gifts as well as live a life that is reasonable, realistic and healthy."

"Living for the Fruit of the Spirit: Christianity for Those with Mental Health Conditions"

By Heide R. Kuhlman

ISBN: 9781973641957 (softcover); 9781973641940 (hardcover); 9781973641964 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Heide R. Kuhlman has a master's degree in counseling and guidance with an emphasis on marriage and family therapy. She has maintained a healthy lifestyle for many years despite having Bipolar and ADD diagnoses. She attributes all glory and success to God and appreciates how His hand has touched her. She and her husband have owned and operated Christian retail stores since 2014. They farm in rural South Dakota and have four children. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/707855-living-for-the-fruit-of-the-spirit.

