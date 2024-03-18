Book Makes Argument That Giving to The Poor is a Biblical Mandate

Author aims to help start by giving small amounts while planning for increases later on
LONGVIEW, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Curtis Hinshaw, a self-described "crusty middle-aged conservative curmudgeon," describes how he changed his mind about giving to the poor and breaks down why it is a Biblical imperative that shouldn't depend on political persuasion or any other outlying reasons.
In his book, "The Crumb Jar," Hinshaw concludes that, according to the Bible, it's an individual's job to give to the needy, not the government's job. He adds that it's not about giving large amounts, but about giving little "crumbs, consistently over time." He also urges that both Republicans and Democrats put their political beliefs aside, and view the poor as God does: as "his children and spiritual brothers and sisters."
"This book is not about giving a lot," said Hinshaw. "On the contrary, it is about giving a little, consistently, over time, and dedicating those gifts to the poor and needy. It's about giving your leftover crumbs of money, time, and accumulations. You can decide to give more, over time, as God leads."
This book also points out that giving money is not always the best way. Sometimes paying for groceries or services or a bus ticket is a better way to provide help for an individual.
"As a lifelong conservative, I expect some conservatives may think I'm selling out," said Hinshaw, "or even that I'm a closet liberal trying to pilfer everyone out of money by selling a book. There could be nothing further from the truth. Helping those who need it is everyone's job, together."
About the author
Curtin Hinshaw received a BL from Baylor University School of Law, Waco, Tex., and practiced law for 15 years. He has been a financial professional since 2005. He lives with his wife in Longview, Tex. They have two grown children and one granddaughter. To learn more, please visit http://www.thecrumbjar.com.
