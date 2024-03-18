Book Makes Argument That Giving to The Poor is a Biblical Mandate

"This book is not about giving a lot," said Hinshaw. "On the contrary, it is about giving a little, consistently, over time, and dedicating those gifts to the poor and needy. You can decide to give more, over time, as God leads." Post this

"This book is not about giving a lot," said Hinshaw. "On the contrary, it is about giving a little, consistently, over time, and dedicating those gifts to the poor and needy. It's about giving your leftover crumbs of money, time, and accumulations. You can decide to give more, over time, as God leads."

This book also points out that giving money is not always the best way. Sometimes paying for groceries or services or a bus ticket is a better way to provide help for an individual.

"As a lifelong conservative, I expect some conservatives may think I'm selling out," said Hinshaw, "or even that I'm a closet liberal trying to pilfer everyone out of money by selling a book. There could be nothing further from the truth. Helping those who need it is everyone's job, together."

"The Crumb Jar: Give the Crumbs of Your Money, Time, and Accumulations"

By Curtis Hinshaw

ISBN: 9781664265189 (softcover); 9781664265196 (hardcover); 9781664265202 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Curtin Hinshaw received a BL from Baylor University School of Law, Waco, Tex., and practiced law for 15 years. He has been a financial professional since 2005. He lives with his wife in Longview, Tex. They have two grown children and one granddaughter. To learn more, please visit http://www.thecrumbjar.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press