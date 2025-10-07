Book Nevis Offers Seamless St. Kitts Airport Transfers to Nevis Hotels in Under 60 Minutes

"Our clients never touch their bags after customs — we handle everything, so they arrive in Nevis refreshed and stress-free." – Tony Tyrell, Managing Director, Book Nevis. Post this

At Reggae Beach Pier, guests are assisted onto a private water taxi stocked with complimentary soft drinks and beverages. Two tailored routes are available:

Oualie Beach Route (All Nevis Hotels): A short six-minute crossing to Oualie Beach, where a private taxi is waiting to complete the journey to any Nevis hotel.

Four Seasons Route (Exclusive for Four Seasons Guests): A 10–15 minute direct crossing to the Four Seasons Resort Nevis pier, delivering a true VIP arrival experience.

The total journey from St. Kitts airport to Nevis hotels is typically 45–60 minutes, depending on destination.

"Our clients never touch their bags after customs — we handle everything, so they arrive in Nevis refreshed and stress-free." – Tony Tyrell, Managing Director, Book Nevis

The Book Nevis Advantage

Every private transfer arranged by Book Nevis includes:

Meet & greet service as guests exit customs

Full luggage handling from airport to hotel

Private land taxi with bottled water included

Guided commentary during the 25–30 minute scenic drive

Private water taxi with complimentary beverages

Short, direct crossings – 6 minutes to Oualie Beach or 10–15 minutes to Four Seasons Nevis

Hotel transfers to leading properties including Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, and St. Kitts Marriott

"Arriving in the Caribbean should feel like the start of your holiday, not a chore," added Tyrell. "Our meet-and-greet, private transfers, and seamless luggage handling give guests peace of mind and a luxury welcome to Nevis."

Luxury Arrivals, Made Simple

Book Nevis has become the preferred choice for honeymooners, families, and luxury travelers who want a smooth, reliable, and exclusive start to their Nevis vacation. By coordinating trusted licensed driver-guides and chartered water taxis, the company guarantees door-to-door convenience with a concierge touch.

For more details on St. Kitts airport transfers to Nevis or to book directly, visit Book Nevis.

About Book Nevis LTD

Book Nevis LTD is a concierge company specializing in seamless travel experiences in St. Kitts & Nevis. The company arranges private airport transfers, luxury services, and personalized experiences for visitors seeking stress-free, stylish arrivals. With a focus on efficiency, comfort, and attention to detail, Book Nevis LTD ensures that every client's journey begins and ends with ease.

Press Contact

Tony Tyrell

Managing Director

Book Nevis LTD

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +1 (869) 669-0154

Website: https://booknevis.com

Media Contact

Tony Tyrell, Book Nevis LTD., 1869 6604998, [email protected], https://booknevis.com

