Book of Nature Poetry Explores How Natural World Can Lead to Deeper Understanding of Self

"The mystery and magic of the natural world exists all around us," said Petrie. "I hope to share the joy of observing living things and our relationship to them." Post this

The book is broken up into 3 sections: In Part I, Wild at Heart, Petrie observes living things and their messages and miracles; Part II, The Expanding Quest, explores the essence of the natural world; Part III, Moments of Grace, wrestles with grief and missed opportunities, while revealing how insights into nature and life expand human life.

"The mystery and magic of the natural world exists all around us," said Petrie. "I hope to share the joy of observing living things and our relationship to them."

Petrie is an intuitive life coach, inspirational speaker, and author of "Following the Signs and Voices of Intuition." She gives workshops throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and the U.S. At the heart of her nearly 30-year intuitive practice lies a desire for others to attain greater happiness and love on their life journeys. As an author and intuitive channeler, she is deeply committed to empowering individuals in self-development and awareness of their own unique gifts for their life purpose.

"I hope readers recognize that, even in the midst of our busy lives, there is always hope and love waiting to be discovered," said Petrie. "By taking the time to slow down and observe the beauty in nature and within ourselves, we can foster a deeper appreciation for the beauty in others."

"Wild Poems"

By Stephanie Petrie

ISBN: 9798765241547 (softcover); 9798765241561 (hardcover); 9798765241554 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Stephanie Petrie earned a Master of Arts in Communication from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz., where she completed her Master's project on intuitive communication. She also received further education from The Arthur Findlay College of Psychic Sciences in England. She offers a series of online courses including The Four Seeds of Wisdom, Awakening Your Intuition, Connecting with Your Guides and Angels, and Loving Who You Are Right Now. She currently resides in Flagstaff, Ariz. To learn more, please visit http://www.stephaniepetrie.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com

SOURCE Balboa Press