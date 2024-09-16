Book Questions Current School Science Texts For Teaching Atheistic Evolution

"In light of today's science," said Zoller, "Darwin's theory of molecules-to-man evolution is falling like a house of cards as shown by the nearly 130 quotations in the book from today's scientists, yet it continues to be promoted as fact in our school textbooks." Post this

"In light of today's science," said Zoller, "Darwin's theory of molecules-to-man evolution is falling like a house of cards as shown by the nearly 130 quotations in the book from today's scientists, yet it continues to be promoted as fact in our school textbooks."

The topics Zoller examines include peer-reviewed articles, rock, sedimentary rock, coal, whales, dinosaurs, similar DNA, developmental similarities, structural similarities, evolution and natural selection, and fossils and transitional forms. At the end of her book, Zoller shares the sources for all of the facts and information cited in the book. Many of them even include online links for readers to do their own research if they'd like to know more.

"Today's science affirms that an intelligence beyond the material realm was necessary for the creation and sustenance of our universe and everything in it," said Zoller, "and that necessary intelligence has the characteristics that many attribute to a being we call God."

"PACK OF LIES: Bridging the Gap Between Today's Student and Today's Science"

By Sharon Zoller

ISBN: 9798385020287 (softcover); 9798385020294 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sharon Zoller is a registered nurse who worked on a psychiatric unit for a decade before retiring in 2021. Sharon and her husband of 51 years live in southwest Washington State on part of what was her grandfather's dairy farm and are blessed to have a few generations of relatives and friends close by. They are members of a church plant in their own hometown and love being involved in the community and supportive activities there. A mother of four and a grandmother of eight, Sharon's love and concern for her own children and grandchildren inspired this writing. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856506-pack-of-lies.

