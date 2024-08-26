Book Shares Woman's Challenges After Dealing with Three Successive Strokes

Hayes presents her story in the form of a diary, which is exactly how she first recorded it. She journaled her life during her recovery, including both the mundane and the exciting, often including her own poetry, quotes from classical literature, and Bible verses. Post this

"After my stroke, I decided that I would keep a diary of my daily improvements since I was home by myself," said Hayes. "I tried to stop, but a voice kept urging me forward."

Hayes decided to publish her book to inspire and encourage others in their pursuit of recovery and redemption. She has two other books in the works, and, as a result of the strokes, she typed them all with just the pointer finger on her left hand. This was even more of a challenge because she's normally right-handed.

"I hope to reach people who are sick like me, who cannot speak out for themselves, to let them know that they are not alone in this desert called life," said Hayes. "There is an oasis somewhere, just keep trudging on until you find it."

"Courage for Today and Hope for Tomorrow: Surviving Three Strokes"

By Leila Hayes BS, MA. Ed, MA

ISBN: 9798385011391 (softcover); 9798385011407 (hardcover); 9798385011414 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Leila Hayes is originally from Antigua. She holds a BS in Business Administration from Audrey Cohen College, New York, NY, an MA in Education from New York University, New York City, and an MA in Instructional Technology from the New York Institute of Technology, New York City. She worked for the Postal Service for 30 years and has taught high school English Language Arts for seven years. She has five children and currently lives in Mt. Vernon, NY. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856562-courage-for-today-and-hope-for-tomorrow.

