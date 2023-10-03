Book Utilizes Biblical Fiction to Share Old Testament with Christians

Using scripture from the Old Testament, author and medical missionary J. Clarke McIntosh has written a trio of stories hoping to encourage young Christians to unite and face the challenges of life and a culture that he notes is increasingly hostile to Christian beliefs. Tweet this

"The first six chapters of Daniel are all about four young men banding together and supporting one another as they face horrific challenges in a hostile culture," said McIntosh. "Their stories are both timeless and timely, and their commitment to Adonai and one another enables them to overcome some of the greatest threats anyone has ever faced."

Broken up into three stories, "The Furnace" recounts the adventures of four Hebrew youths who then commit themselves to God, each other and excellence while exiled in Babylon and the Chaldean empire. It culminates in them finding God's power and warmth rather than destruction. "The Restoration" picks up after "The Furnace," bringing some romance into the lives of the youths and their elevation in the Chaldean realm. "The Den" details the collapse of the Chaldean regime, and the division of the quartet. The story recounts the rise of Daniel to the position of greatest authority and the treachery of his "colleagues," culminating in his night with the lions.

"Christian youths find themselves in a progressively hostile culture that seeks to undermine their fundamental beliefs, much like these four young men faced," said McIntosh. "Their lives and their commitment can provide a map for young people to stand firm and remain faithful."

"The Babylonian Quartet: The Furnace The Restoration The Den"

By J. Clarke McIntosh

ISBN: 9781664261686 (softcover); 9781664261693 (hardcover); 9781664261679 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

J. Clarke McIntosh is based in South Carolina but spends most of his time as a medical missionary in South Sudan. He received his MD at Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. Though he has no formal seminary training, he has studied the Scriptures daily since his conversion at age 15. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837525-the-babylonian-quartet.

