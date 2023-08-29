BookBaby Achieves G7® Master Qualification for Xeikon Printing Presses

With their Xeikon SX30000 Printing Presses, BookBaby is now part of a select group that offers the highest level of printing capabilities.
PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BookBaby, a renowned print service provider located just outside of Philadelphia in Pennsauken, NJ, has achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®, a not-for-profit industry group dedicated to guiding print production best practices, specifications, and standards worldwide. BookBaby joins a select group of print service providers who have successfully completed a training, examination, and qualification process for their print production processes, validating their capabilities to the highest level of global industry standards and specifications.
G7 is Idealliance's industry-leading set of best practices for achieving gray balance is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes. The application of this method enables printers to reproduce a similar visual appearance across all printing types and substrates.
BookBaby offers book printing and self-publishing services utilizing the Xeikon SX30000 production printing presses. Already an efficient print provider, BookBaby looked to Certified G7 Expert Ben Davis and the Idealliance G7 Master Program to achieve further productivity and to better serve its customer's objectives for color quality and control.
"Quality and repeatability are important to our customers," says Jim Foley, President of BookBaby. "Our commitment to the G7 method is just one example of how we're maximizing our performance to the benefit of our customers. We look forward to the benefits that standardization brings to both our clients and our organization."
"G7 provides a significant advantage for BookBaby, as utilizing the G7 Master Program assures a measurable, predictable, and uniform color management process," commented Jordan Gorski, Senior Vice President, Idealliance. "We applaud their commitment to process control excellence and support of the G7 Master Qualification Program."
About BookBaby
BookBaby is where writers become authors. Its mission is to take the hard work out of self-publishing by offering book printing, eBooks, audiobooks, book distribution, cover design, professional book editing, and book marketing. BookBaby has everything today's indie author needs to succeed. BookBaby also distributes printed books and eBooks to the largest distribution network, including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and many other popular retailers worldwide. Authors keep 100% of their book's net sales while retaining all rights and creative control.
Since 2011, BookBaby has helped tens of thousands realize their self-publishing goals, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Just call 1-877-961-6878 and talk through the process with a qualified publishing specialist who is invested in the success of your book.
About Xeikon
Xeikon, a division of Flint Group, is a long-standing leader and innovator in digital printing technology. Grounded in the principles of quality, flexibility and sustainability, Xeikon designs, develops and delivers digital color presses for label and packaging applications as well as graphic arts and commercial printing. These printing machines work with different imaging technologies, open workflow software and application-specific consumables.
Xeikon is Flint Group's "Digital Printing Solutions" division for the leading global print consumables and solution provider to the packaging and print media industries. Flint Group develops and manufactures an extensive portfolio of consumables for the printing industry. These include a vast range of conventional and energy-curable inks and coatings, press room chemicals, and pigments and additives for use in inks and other colorant applications. Flint Group is based in Luxembourg and employs around 5500 people. On a worldwide basis, the company is the number one or number two supplier in every major market segment it serves.
For more information please contact:
BookBaby
Daniel Baker, VP of Marketing
(800) 468-9353 x5194
Xeikon
Donna Covannon, Director, Marketing
(630) 438-7900
Idealliance® is dedicated to guiding media production best practices, specifications, and standards, worldwide.
To learn more about G7 Master Qualification, please visit http://www.idealliance.org.
Media Contact
Daniel Baker, BookBaby, 1 877-961-6878 5194, [email protected], https://www.bookbaby.com
SOURCE BookBaby
Share this article