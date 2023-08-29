BookBaby Achieves G7® Master Qualification for Xeikon Printing Presses

"Quality and repeatability are important to our customers," says Jim Foley, President of BookBaby. "Our commitment to the G7 method is just one example of how we're maximizing our performance to the benefit of our customers." Tweet this

BookBaby offers book printing and self-publishing services utilizing the Xeikon SX30000 production printing presses. Already an efficient print provider, BookBaby looked to Certified G7 Expert Ben Davis and the Idealliance G7 Master Program to achieve further productivity and to better serve its customer's objectives for color quality and control.

"Quality and repeatability are important to our customers," says Jim Foley, President of BookBaby. "Our commitment to the G7 method is just one example of how we're maximizing our performance to the benefit of our customers. We look forward to the benefits that standardization brings to both our clients and our organization."

"G7 provides a significant advantage for BookBaby, as utilizing the G7 Master Program assures a measurable, predictable, and uniform color management process," commented Jordan Gorski, Senior Vice President, Idealliance. "We applaud their commitment to process control excellence and support of the G7 Master Qualification Program."

About BookBaby

BookBaby is where writers become authors. Its mission is to take the hard work out of self-publishing by offering book printing, eBooks, audiobooks, book distribution, cover design, professional book editing, and book marketing. BookBaby has everything today's indie author needs to succeed. BookBaby also distributes printed books and eBooks to the largest distribution network, including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and many other popular retailers worldwide. Authors keep 100% of their book's net sales while retaining all rights and creative control.

Since 2011, BookBaby has helped tens of thousands realize their self-publishing goals, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Just call 1-877-961-6878 and talk through the process with a qualified publishing specialist who is invested in the success of your book.

About Xeikon

Xeikon, a division of Flint Group, is a long-standing leader and innovator in digital printing technology. Grounded in the principles of quality, flexibility and sustainability, Xeikon designs, develops and delivers digital color presses for label and packaging applications as well as graphic arts and commercial printing. These printing machines work with different imaging technologies, open workflow software and application-specific consumables.

Xeikon is Flint Group's "Digital Printing Solutions" division for the leading global print consumables and solution provider to the packaging and print media industries. Flint Group develops and manufactures an extensive portfolio of consumables for the printing industry. These include a vast range of conventional and energy-curable inks and coatings, press room chemicals, and pigments and additives for use in inks and other colorant applications. Flint Group is based in Luxembourg and employs around 5500 people. On a worldwide basis, the company is the number one or number two supplier in every major market segment it serves.

For more information please contact:

BookBaby

Daniel Baker, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(800) 468-9353 x5194

Xeikon

Donna Covannon, Director, Marketing

[email protected]

(630) 438-7900

Idealliance® is dedicated to guiding media production best practices, specifications, and standards, worldwide.

To learn more about G7 Master Qualification, please visit http://www.idealliance.org.

Media Contact

Daniel Baker, BookBaby, 1 877-961-6878 5194, [email protected], https://www.bookbaby.com

SOURCE BookBaby