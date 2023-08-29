BookClub Announces Jonathan Munk as New CEO, David Blake Assumes Role as Executive Chairman

Books are still the most enduring way to share and apply big, original, meaningful ideas, and our technology allows companies to create working knowledge for teams of all sizes. Tweet this

Outgoing CEO David Blake said, "I have had the privilege of working alongside Munk for many years across two businesses and I am confident that he is the right leader for BookClub's future. His dedication to our mission and his deep understanding of the EdTech landscape make him the natural choice. I look forward to supporting him in his new role and supporting the continued growth and success of BookClub under his leadership."

Munk shared his excitement and commitment to the company's future: "Books are still the most enduring way to share and apply big, original, meaningful ideas, and our technology allows companies to create working knowledge for teams of all sizes. I am honored to take on the role of CEO at BookClub and support our partners and clients as we change company cultures."

Under David Blake's leadership, BookClub Inc has innovated in the EdTech industry, helping enterprises foster leadership development. BookClub is backed by Signal Peak Ventures, Maveron, Pelion Venture Partners, GSV Ventures, and others.

For more information, please visit www.bookclub.com.

