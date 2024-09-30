Booking Tool Introduces New Automated Passenger Manifest Feature

Booking Tool's new automated manifest feature makes this information easily accessible to tour operators, drivers, admins, and anyone else who needs to ensure a smooth and organized trip. Post this

A passenger manifest is a record of everyone traveling on a particular bus or vehicle. In the past, this information was often written down on paper, but today's technology makes it possible to handle everything digitally. Typically, a manifest includes:

Passenger names

Contact details (email, phone number)

Itinerary details (pick-up/drop-off locations)

Payment information

Special requirements

The Booking Tool's new automated manifest feature makes this information easily accessible to tour operators, drivers, admins, and anyone else who needs to ensure a smooth and organized trip.

HOW THE AUTOMATED MANIFEST FEATURE WORKS

Our new automated passenger manifest is updated in real time, so you always have the latest information about your passengers. If a passenger's plans change or they miss a flight, the manifest can be instantly updated and sent to drivers, admins, and other relevant parties. This ensures that everyone is on the same page and helps avoid any potential delays.

Once the manifest is generated, it can be sent as a PDF to multiple recipients via email. You'll never have to worry about missing important updates because the system delivers everything right on time—day or night.

CUSTOMIZABLE AND FLEXIBLE

We know every business is unique, so we've made our passenger manifest fully customizable. You can add or remove up to 25 custom fields to include only the information that matters most to your operation. Whether you need to add specific details for certain trips or streamline the manifest for quicker reference, our tool adapts to your needs. You'll always have the relevant manifest details available.

SEEMLESS PASSENGER CHECK-IN

Checking in passengers has never been easier! With the Booking Tool's mobile app (available on Android and iOS), operators can use their device's camera (on phones or tablets) to scan a QR code on encrypted eTickets. This instantly verifies reservations and updates the passenger manifest in real time. No more manual check-ins or time-consuming processes are necessary—just scan, check, and go!

WHY AUTOMATION IS KEY IN TRANSPORTATION

In today's world, things move fast—especially in the transportation industry. That's why more and more companies are switching from traditional paper-based systems to digital solutions to stay efficient and keep things running smoothly. Managing passenger lists manually isn't just time-consuming—it's also prone to mistakes and delays. Let's face it: lost paperwork or outdated information can cause big headaches for operators and passengers alike.

That's where automation comes in. Automatically updating and sharing passenger details in real-time saves hours on admin tasks and avoids costly errors. Plus, with everything stored digitally, it's easy to access important records whenever you need them. No more shuffling through stacks of paper!

For bus and tour operators, having an automated manifest means less stress and more focus on what matters most: delivering an enjoyable experience for your passengers. With tools like Booking Tool's mobile check-in and real-time updates, you're not just staying organized—you're also staying ahead of the curve.

As customer expectations grow, embracing automation is no longer just an option; it's becoming the industry standard. Operators who adopt these digital tools can offer faster, more reliable service, helping to keep passengers happy and trips running smoothly.

SEE IT IN ACTION!

Want to see how the Booking Tool can revolutionize your operations? Schedule a demo with us today and experience the ease and efficiency of our automated passenger manifest feature. We're confident you'll love how much time it saves and how smoothly your trips will run.

Media Contact

Neil Sorathia, Booking Tool, LLC, 1 9739378880, [email protected], https://bookingtool.com

Twitter

SOURCE Booking Tool, LLC