Bookkeep Names Accounting Veteran Alison Ball as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

In her role, Ball will direct Bookkeep's marketing and communication strategy. Her focus will be creating new campaigns that improve understanding and adoption of Bookkeep's full suite of services. With more than 20 years of brand-building and marketing experience, Ball brings a deep understanding of the small business accounting landscape and will ensure Bookkeep's solutions align with the urgent needs of bookkeepers and finance teams.

"Accounting for ecommerce and retail daily sales is a gnarly problem that Bookkeep elegantly solves, but often these entries are only booked monthly, due to the complexity. As a software firm started by and for accountants and bookkeepers, the team Jason built just gets it – Bookkeep earns its name every day," said Ball. "The reliability and simplicity of the platform are unmatched, and it connects with virtually any retail or ecommerce platform including the major players. What this does is it enables accountants and bookkeepers to spend their time helping small business owners make better decisions because their client's books are always up to date. I look forward to working with one of the best teams in the industry to further explain why its platform should be the No. 1 choice for accounting pros that serve ecommerce and retail clients."

A recognized leader in global influencer marketing and brand messaging, Ball will be instrumental in advancing awareness of Bookkeep's leading revenue and sales tax automation platform. She most recently served as director of communications and partnerships at Liscio, after leading marketing and influencer relations, where she educated over 25,000 industry professionals annually about the new category of app. Ball has vast experience strategizing, defining and leading influencer and ambassador programs to help accounting professionals grow their practices and more effectively serve clients.

Throughout her 16 years of leadership at Intuit, she led the most extensive and impactful influencer program of its kind in the fintech industry, expanding the Trainer/Writer Network, an elite group of Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors, to six countries including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, India, and South Africa. Ball also led the rollout of QuickBooks Online to the UK accountant market, doubling the ProAdvisor Programme in 12 months.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Alison to Bookkeep. The team and I will benefit from her experience as we further strengthen our position and reputation in the market as the gold standard in ecommerce and retail accounting automation," said Richelson.

Bookkeep generates accrual-based daily sales summaries, posts journal entries and reconciles payment deposits automatically from more than 50 point of sale (POS) and ecommerce apps, including PayPal, Shopify, Amazon Seller, and any vertically specialized POS system. It also handles revenue data from any source and automates sales tax. The platform hosts connections to over 2100 restaurants, ecommerce and retail stores, totaling billions in annualized revenue.

Bookkeep is the best-in-class provider of summarized financial automation and deposit reconciliation for ecommerce, retail, restaurant, and cannabis businesses. Bookkeep automates the time-consuming, complex process of posting daily financials from multiple sales channels to accounting systems like QuickBooks, Xero, Sage Intacct, and NetSuite. The platform integrates with more than 50 sales, ecommerce and payment channels such as PayPal, Square, Shopify, Amazon Seller, Squarespace, Stripe, and many more. Bookkeep also supports complete US sales tax automation, from setting funds aside daily to filing and payment. Its automation saves accountants and bookkeepers at least 20 hours per month per client. For more information, visit https://www.bookkeep.com.

