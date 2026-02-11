Books & Books and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens Present Megan Gorman in Conversation with WLRN's Tom Hudson for All the Presidents' Money

Bestselling author Megan Gorman (All the Presidents' Money) will appear in conversation with Tom Hudson, WLRN's Senior Economics Editor.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Books & Books and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens welcome tax attorney and wealth manager Megan Gorman for an evening celebrating her bestselling book, All the Presidents' Money: How the Men Who Governed America Governed Their Money (Regalo Press). Gorman will appear in conversation with Tom Hudson, WLRN's Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent.

Blending history, politics, and personal finance, All the Presidents' Money reveals the surprising financial lives of America's commanders-in-chief—from George Washington to Joe Biden—exploring who built fortunes, who faced debt, and what their money habits reveal about leadership, power, and the American dream. Drawing on her expertise advising high-net-worth individuals, Gorman uncovers the often-overlooked truth that even presidents wrestled with budgeting anxieties, risky investments, and financial missteps.

The evening will feature a moderated conversation followed by an audience Q&A and book signing.

Gorman is the founding partner of Chequers Financial Management, a San Francisco–based firm specializing in tax and financial planning. A Forbes-recognized advisor and contributor, she has been named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors lists. She serves on the board of the National Endowment for Financial Education.

Hudson has reported on South Florida's economy for more than two decades and previously served as managing editor and co-anchor of PBS's Nightly Business Report.

Event Details

What: An Evening with Megan Gorman in conversation with Tom Hudson

Where: Books & Books, 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables

When: Wednesday, February 18, 7:00–8:30 PM

Admission: Free and open to the public; RSVP recommended

About Books & Books: Books & Books is South Florida's premier independent bookstore and a longtime cultural hub for literary events, hosting nationally recognized authors and conversations year-round.

About Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is a National Historic Landmark and one of Miami's most iconic cultural destinations. Originally built in 1916 as the waterfront estate of industrialist James Deering, Vizcaya now serves the public as a museum and gathering place, hosting exhibitions, performances, and conversations that connect history, art, and community.

