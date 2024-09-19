BooksRun, a full-scale US online book retailer, celebrates ten years in the book business in 2024

"Reaching the ten-year mark is a significant milestone for us. We're extremely proud of our accomplishments, and we've learned a lot along the way." – Kiryl Zarubau, Founder and CEO of BooksRun. Post this

In 2020, BooksRun added book marketplace services, proudly offering independent booksellers an opportunity to list and sell books through the platform. The same year, the company expanded to a B2B segment. For the past four years, BooksRun has successfully collaborated with schools, colleges, and libraries, helping them handle their inventory by suggesting solutions to remove or expand it.

Now, more than ever, BooksRun focuses on book reuse and wise resource management. With over a million titles in circulation, BooksRun's inventory currently includes all sorts of books shipped daily to the US and internationally.

BooksRun followed the principles of sustainability from day one. Over the past 10 years, the company participated in a range of initiatives to showcase where it stands. In 2019, BooksRun partnered with OneTreePlanted, an organization that helps increase the number of trees planted every day. As of this date, this partnership has resulted in 25,262 trees planted all over the world. BooksRun also partnered with charity organizations and supported them through book donations (e.g., Books for Africа, The Salvation Army, Goodwill, Books Through Bars, Books for Soldiers, etc., as well as local libraries, churches, and retirement homes).

BooksRun also helped students gain access to a more affordable education through its financial aid (a $1,000 scholarship to cover textbook costs in 2018). In 2024, BooksRun re-opened the scholarship admission to help more students.

"Reaching the ten-year mark is a significant milestone for us. We're extremely proud of our accomplishments, and we've learned a lot along the way. We're fully prepared to move forward," said Kiryl Zarubau, Founder and CEO of BooksRun, expressing enthusiasm for the new chapter: "BooksRun is committed to providing the best services and staying true to our values. Now, more than ever, we're ready to expand our operations to serve an even larger customer community."

To learn more about BooksRun, please visit BooksRun.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok for the latest updates.

About BooksRun

BooksRun is a leading online bookseller that provides buying, selling, and rental services for trade books and textbooks. Founded in 2014, BooksRun grew into an online bookselling platform with a million-title inventory and exceptional customer service, backed by a perfect Trustpilot score. BooksRun is committed to providing the best prices and buyback offers and is constantly innovating to further improve its services. Through its EcoRewards program, the company offers a chance to support the green agenda and plant new trees. BooksRun also continues to help students by providing cost-effective textbook solutions and financial support.

Media Contact

Tom, BooksRun, 1 3473842601, [email protected], booksrun.com

SOURCE BooksRun