BooksRun and CashMonkey Announce Partnership to Make Selling Books Simpler

BooksRun and CashMonkey have announced a partnership. It's goal is to simplify and automate book selling process for sellers and help them increase their profits.
"As sellers ourselves, we understand all the challenges of the industry from the inside," said Kiryl Zarubau, Founder and CEO of BooksRun. "While building our own marketplace, we've focused on adopting the best solutions to make selling books as seamless as possible for our sellers."
Selling partners of BooksRun will have the following opportunities for automating sales:
- Seamless inventory integration with BooksRun
- Streamlined order fulfillment
- Advanced repricing techniques
- Listing and managing prices for multiple platforms
- Side-by-side performance comparison of BooksRun and other sales channels
Today, BooksRun Marketplace partners with more than 70 sellers. BooksRun offers their partners a powerful, flexible platform to maximize profits from their books. There is a flat 15% commission per order, with no monthly fees or hidden costs. Sellers have complete control over the entire process, from fulfilling customer orders (via Monsoon, ArtOfBooks, or CashMonkey) to setting flexible shipping rates. With payouts every two weeks, sellers keep more of their earnings and receive their money faster.
To learn more and request to become a seller, visit https://booksrun.com/marketplace/sellers
BooksRun is always looking for ways to enhance sellers' experiences, help them monetize their inventory, and make reading more accessible. If you develop efficient listing and inventory management systems, contact BooksRun to discuss future opportunities to partner.
About BooksRun
Founded in 2014, BooksRun is the all‑in‑one independent online marketplace where anyone looking for books can buy, sell, and rent everything from core course materials to today's bestsellers. The platform offers millions of titles, often priced up to 90% below the list price. Its book buyback program includes free shipping, competitive cash offers, and fast payouts. BooksRun maintains a 5-star Trustpilot and Shopper Approved rating with over 30,000 reviews. Through the EcoRewards partnership with One Tree Planted, the company has funded the planting of more than 25,000 trees to date.
About CashMonkey
Founded in 2015, CashMonkey develops adaptive solutions based on automation, artificial intelligence, and business analytics. Their solutions help resellers and nonprofit organizations to monetize their inventory with maximum efficiency and speed. From the AutoLine conveyor system, which can sort tens of thousands of books and other media items per day, to the SpyGlass AI system for instant product recognition and cataloging, CashMonkey offers a range of tools to help simplify operations, reduce costs, and create new sales opportunities. CashMonkey partners with businesses and nonprofit organizations across the United States.
