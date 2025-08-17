BooksRun Announces $1,000 Scholarship for Students in 2025

BooksRun is offering a $1,000 scholarship for U.S. college students in 2025. To apply, students must submit a short video and basic info by September 30, 2025. The winner will be announced on October 30, 2025. Post this

To apply, students are invited to submit a short video answering a few questions and providing their full name, school, and social media links. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 17 years old, have a minimum GPA of 2.75, be enrolled in a US-based college or university in the upcoming academic year, and be able to provide proof of enrollment in case they are selected.

Applications will be accepted till September 30, 2025. The winner will be announced on October 30, 2025.

This scholarship is part of BooksRun's efforts to make education more accessible and support students in meaningful ways.

For full scholarship details and how to apply, please visit https://booksrun.com/blog/scholarship-financial-aid/.

About BooksRun

Founded in 2014, BooksRun is the all‑in‑one independent online marketplace where anyone looking for books can buy, sell, and rent everything from core course materials to today's bestsellers. The platform offers millions of titles, often priced up to 90% below the list price. Its book buyback program includes free shipping, competitive cash offers, and fast payouts. BooksRun maintains a 5-star Trustpilot and Shopper Approved rating with over 30,000+ reviews. Through its EcoRewards partnership with One Tree Planted, the company has funded the planting of more than 25,000 trees to date.

