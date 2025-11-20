BooksRun Announces Integration with ScoutIQ to Expand Buyback Opportunities for Booksellers

"ScoutIQ 2 is a remarkable ecosystem that offers a more intuitive experience" said Kiryl Zarubau, founder of BooksRun. "By connecting our buyback offers to this powerful analytics tool, we're giving sellers an easier way to compare prices, increase profits, and sell efficiently. Post this

This strategic integration connects a leading book buyback platform with one of the most widely used data-driven scouting tools. As a result, booksellers gain access to a top buyback vendor, better prices, and a better earning potential.

ScoutIQ 2 Beta was launched in May 2025. It's a complete redesign of the popular app, featuring a modernized interface, enhanced real-time analytics, and simplified key metrics for clearer decision-making. Overall, it's a step from the scouting tool that worked well to the tool that can revolutionize the industry, "The original book sourcing app, now even better." Сurrently available exclusively for Threecolts Seller 365 customers and still in testing mode, ScoutIQ 2 will eventually become a unified scouting platform that expands beyond books.

"ScoutIQ 2 is a remarkable ecosystem that offers a more intuitive experience and helps sellers make smarter, faster sourcing decisions," said Kiryl Zarubau, founder of BooksRun. "By connecting our buyback offers to this powerful analytics tool, we're giving sellers an easier way to compare prices, increase profits, and sell efficiently."

BooksRun has been offering buyback services in the U.S. for more than a decade and has recently expanded its buyback program to Canada. The company has also been in partnership with several price comparison platforms and database apps for years. The partnership with ScoutIQ is a great opportunity to expand visibility within a large and active network of professional booksellers who rely on the app's scanning and data analysis tools. For ScoutIQ, the addition of BooksRun strengthens its growing list of vendors.

Booksellers benefit from the collaboration through a vendor-agnostic experience, as they can now compare the offers from BooksRun with those of other vendors without having to leave the app.

For more information about the BooksRun buyback program, please visit https://booksrun.com/books/sell.

To try ScoutIQ 2 beta for free, visit https://www.threecolts.com/seller-365/scoutiq.

About BooksRun

Founded in 2014, BooksRun is the all‑in‑one independent online marketplace where anyone looking for books can buy, sell, and rent everything from core course materials to today's bestsellers. The platform offers millions of titles, often priced up to 90% below the list price. Its book buyback program includes free shipping, competitive cash offers, and fast payouts. BooksRun maintains a 5-star Trustpilot and Shopper Approved rating with over 30,000+ reviews. Through its EcoRewards partnership with One Tree Planted, the company has funded the planting of more than 25,000 trees to date.

About ScoutIQ

ScoutIQ is a retail arbitrage app that helps Amazon sellers scan and identify profitable books through advanced data analytics. It was acquired by Threecolts in 2022 and is now part of the Seller 365 suite. The app offers live and offline database access, proprietary scoring metrics such as eScore, Speed Mode scanning, and customizable smart buy triggers. With over 10 million products scanned weekly, more than 400 full-time sellers, and 20,000 active members in its community, ScoutIQ empowers booksellers to source smarter and sell more efficiently.

