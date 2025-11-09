BooksRun Expands Its Popular Book Buyback Program to Canada

"We're excited to bring our buyback program to Canada," said Kiryl Zarubau, founder of BooksRun. "This expansion is a natural next step as we continue to grow and make our services more accessible to book lovers and sellers beyond the US." Post this

With this launch, Canadian customers can visit BooksRun.com, enter their book ISBNs, receive instant buyback quotes, ship books for free by using a barcode, and get paid with PayPal.

Key features of BooksRun buyback for Canada:

Free shipping using a barcode; no need to print shipping labels

Minimum buyback order value of $20 CAD and higher

Fair buyback offers

Fast order processing and payments (up to 4 days after books are received and processed)

By expanding to Canada, BooksRun strives to extend its services to other markets and customers. "We're excited to bring our buyback program to Canada," said Kiryl Zarubau, founder of BooksRun. "This expansion is a natural next step as we continue to grow and make our services more accessible to book lovers and sellers beyond the US."

For more information on the BooksRun buyback program for Canada, please visit https://booksrun.com/books/sell/canada.

BooksRun does not buy books in unacceptable conditions or those with unverified authenticity.

To learn more, visit BooksRun.com.

About BooksRun

Founded in 2014, BooksRun is the all‑in‑one independent online marketplace where anyone looking for books can buy, sell, and rent everything from core course materials to today's bestsellers. The platform offers millions of titles, often priced up to 90% below the list price. Its book buyback program includes free shipping, competitive cash offers, and fast payouts. BooksRun maintains a 5-star Trustpilot and Shopper Approved rating with over 30,000+ reviews. Through its EcoRewards partnership with One Tree Planted, the company has funded the planting of more than 25,000 trees to date.

Media Contact

Tom, BooksRun, 1 2677035578, [email protected], https://booksrun.com

SOURCE BooksRun