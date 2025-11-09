BooksRun Expands Its Popular Book Buyback Program to Canada

BooksRun is expanding to Canada! The leading online service for buying, selling, and renting books has officially launched its popular book buyback program in Canada. Now, Canadian readers can easily turn their books into cash with free shipping, instant quotes, and fast payments.
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BooksRun, a leading online platform for buying, selling, and renting books, is pleased to announce the expansion of its book buyback program to include customers in Canada. Canadian users can now sell books to BooksRun in addition to the already existing option of purchasing.
For years, the buyback program was only available to U.S. customers. Now, BooksRun aims to provide the same opportunity to Canadian customers so that they can also sell their books for cash and support the circular economy by extending the life of books. Also, with the cost of educational materials always on the rise, the program gives Canadian customers a simple, reliable way to recover value from their used books.
With this launch, Canadian customers can visit BooksRun.com, enter their book ISBNs, receive instant buyback quotes, ship books for free by using a barcode, and get paid with PayPal.
Key features of BooksRun buyback for Canada:
- Free shipping using a barcode; no need to print shipping labels
- Minimum buyback order value of $20 CAD and higher
- Fair buyback offers
- Fast order processing and payments (up to 4 days after books are received and processed)
By expanding to Canada, BooksRun strives to extend its services to other markets and customers. "We're excited to bring our buyback program to Canada," said Kiryl Zarubau, founder of BooksRun. "This expansion is a natural next step as we continue to grow and make our services more accessible to book lovers and sellers beyond the US."
For more information on the BooksRun buyback program for Canada, please visit https://booksrun.com/books/sell/canada.
BooksRun does not buy books in unacceptable conditions or those with unverified authenticity.
To learn more, visit BooksRun.com.
About BooksRun
Founded in 2014, BooksRun is the all‑in‑one independent online marketplace where anyone looking for books can buy, sell, and rent everything from core course materials to today's bestsellers. The platform offers millions of titles, often priced up to 90% below the list price. Its book buyback program includes free shipping, competitive cash offers, and fast payouts. BooksRun maintains a 5-star Trustpilot and Shopper Approved rating with over 30,000+ reviews. Through its EcoRewards partnership with One Tree Planted, the company has funded the planting of more than 25,000 trees to date.
Media Contact
Tom, BooksRun, 1 2677035578, [email protected], https://booksrun.com
SOURCE BooksRun
