BooksRun Offers $1,000 Scholarship as Financial Aid to Students

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BooksRun, a leading online bookselling platform, is pleased to announce an opportunity for students to participate in the BooksRun scholarship in 2024. One winner will receive a one-time $1,000 award.

"BooksRun is committed to helping students overcome financial challenges, especially when it comes to textbook costs. With the new academic year approaching, we are excited to renew our scholarship program and offer students the opportunity to achieve their educational goals," said Kiryl Zarubau, Founder and CEO of BooksRun.

To enter the scholarship, create and send a short video to BooksRun by September 30, 2024. Participants are required to answer a few short questions in the video and provide their personal details (full name, school, social media links). BooksRun will announce the winner by October 30, 2024, and the prize of $1,000 will be transferred to a selected winner electronically.

BooksRun invites students who are currently enrolled in any high education institution in the US. The selected candidates will be asked to provide proof of enrollment. Participants are expected to be over 17 years of age and have a GPA of at least 2.75.

BooksRun has always demonstrated its commitment to supporting students. By providing cost-effective textbook solutions and financial assistance through scholarships, BooksRun hopes to alleviate the financial burden on countless students. Through its initiatives, BooksRun aims to promote education and contribute to a better future.

For more information regarding the method of entry and student requirements, visit BooksRun blog.

About BooksRun

BooksRun is a leading online bookseller that provides buying, selling, and rental services for trade books and textbooks. Founded in 2014, BooksRun grew into an online bookselling platform with a million-title inventory and exceptional customer service, backed by a perfect Trustpilot score. BooksRun is committed to providing the best prices and buyback offers and is constantly innovating to further improve its services. Through its EcoRewards program, the company offers a chance to support the green agenda and plant new trees. BooksRun also continues to help students by providing cost-effective textbook solutions and financial support.

