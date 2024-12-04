BooksRun Partnered with One Tree Planted to Plant 25,477 Trees

Since 2019, BooksRun, an online bookseller, has collaborated with One Tree Planted to plant a total of 25,477 trees. Customers can accumulate points through book purchases, rentals, and buybacks and subsequently donate these points to support reforestation initiatives.

BooksRun partnered with OneTreePlanted in 2019. As a company that prioritizes book reuse as its core business model, BooksRun strives to contribute to the circulation economy, keeps its focus on sustainability, and supports and promotes green principles. This partnership was a natural step for BooksRun, as it aligns with their goal of contributing to tree-planting efforts worldwide. OneTreePlanted, founded in 2014, is a non-profit charity organization that collects donations to support various reforestation projects aimed at combating deforestation, reversing biodiversity loss, and helping grow healthy forests.

To promote the tree-planting initiative, BooksRun launched an EcoRewards program. Customers can earn points for every order they make. They receive 2 points for every $1 spent or received when they buy, rent, or sell books. Upon reaching 200, 300, or 500 points, customers have an option to donate their points to One Tree Planted. For every milestone reached, One Tree Planted will plant 5, 10, or 15 trees accordingly. Such an exchange makes each customer a tree parent.

This Green Friday week, from November 22 to November 30, 2024, BooksRun's customers helped plant 215 trees. It's a great achievement for just one week of participation. It also demonstrated the BooksRun community's active involvement in the global reforestation efforts of One Tree Planted.

BookRun serves as a mediator between the customer and One Tree Planted, engaging and encouraging customers to participate in a green initiative and providing a donation base for trees to be planted as part of the organization's ongoing reforestation projects.

"BooksRun is committed to being ecologically responsible and impactful for the environment," said Kiryl Zarubau, Founder and CEO of BooksRun. "25K trees is a huge milestone for us, and we'll continue supporting and promoting the reforestation efforts of One Tree Planted and other such initiatives. We couldn't be more excited to work with our customers and partners, driving a positive change and building the bridge to a greener future."

About BooksRun

BooksRun is a leading online bookseller that provides buying, selling, and rental services for trade books and textbooks. Founded in 2014, BooksRun grew into an online bookselling platform with a million-title inventory and exceptional customer service, backed by a perfect Trustpilot score. BooksRun is committed to providing the best prices and buyback offers and is constantly innovating to further improve its services. Through its EcoRewards program, the company offers a chance to support the green agenda and plant new trees. BooksRun also continues to help students by providing cost-effective textbook solutions and financial support.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is an environmental non-profit charity that plants trees in different countries worldwide. Their mission is to make it simple for everyone to help the environment by planting trees. Founded in 2014, they partner with carefully selected reforestation projects all over the world to ensure sustainable reforestation and help restore biodiversity. By planting trees, One Tree Planted contributes to a range of ecological endeavors, from water conservation to the protection of wildlife habitats. As of today, they have 378 partners and have planted over 135.5 million trees in 82 countries, from North America to Australia.

