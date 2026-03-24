Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Baseball Show Coming to Jackson, Mississippi

"We're excited to welcome Boom Ball to Trustmark Park and introduce this unique baseball show to fans across Central Mississippi," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Post this

Each Boom Ball event is designed as a two-hour spectacle featuring six high-energy innings that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the light up the night finale, complete with fireworks and stadium-wide entertainment. The co-ed teams — the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew — showcase both athletic skill and showmanship in a format that mixes competition with performance.

"We're excited to welcome Boom Ball to Trustmark Park and introduce this unique baseball show to fans across Central Mississippi," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

Fans attending the June 20 event can expect a fast-paced, interactive ballpark experience filled with music, crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans and first-time baseball attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment built around fun, energy and shared experiences in the ballpark.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.boomballtour.com.

About Boom Ball

Boom Ball is a co-ed touring baseball show designed to reimagine America's pastime for a new generation of fans. Built by a team of award-winning live event producers and lifelong baseball enthusiasts, Boom Ball blends fast-paced play, elite baseball and softball talent, immersive fan interaction and high-energy entertainment to create unforgettable live events for fans of all ages. Every game is designed to deliver moments of surprise, showmanship and excitement, making Boom Ball a fun-first experience families and sports fans can enjoy together.

Media Contact

Lauren King

Vice President of Growth & Marketing

Boom Ball

[email protected]

586-709-9003

Media Contact

Lauren King, Boom Ball, 1 5867099003, [email protected], https://boomballtour.com/

SOURCE Boom Ball