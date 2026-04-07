Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Baseball Show Coming to Lansing, Michigan

"Independence Day is special here, with the whole community coming together for celebration and spectacle at Jackson® Field™, and that's what Boom Ball is all about." Post this

Each Boom Ball event is designed as a two-hour spectacle featuring six high-energy innings that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the light up the night finale, complete with fireworks and stadium-wide entertainment. The co-ed teams — the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew — showcase both athletic skill and showmanship in a format that mixes competition with performance.

"We're fired up to bring Boom Ball to Lansing for the 4th of July," said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Zac Clark. "Independence Day is special here, with the whole community coming together for celebration and spectacle at Jackson® Field™, and that's what Boom Ball is all about."

Fans attending the July 4 event can expect a fast-paced, interactive ballpark experience filled with music, crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans and first-time baseball attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment built around fun, energy and shared experiences in the ballpark.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.boomballtour.com.

About Boom Ball

Boom Ball is a co-ed touring baseball and softball show designed to reimagine America's pastime for a new generation of fans. Built by a team of award-winning live event producers and lifelong baseball enthusiasts, Boom Ball blends fast-paced play, elite baseball and softball talent, immersive fan interaction and high-energy entertainment to create unforgettable live events for fans of all ages. Every game is designed to deliver moments of surprise, showmanship and excitement, making Boom Ball a fun-first experience families and sports fans can enjoy together.

Media Contact

Lauren King

Vice President of Growth & Marketing

Boom Ball

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lauren King, Boom Ball, 1 5867099003, [email protected], https://boomballtour.com/

SOURCE Boom Ball