Boom Ball Launches a Nationwide Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

"Our partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital transforms the electric energy of the Boom Ball experience into a force for good. It gives our fans and players a purposeful way to give back, ensuring that every Boom Ball game played contributes to a life-changing mission." Post this

Through this partnership, fans can directly impact the lives of children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases simply by attending a game. Various fundraising initiatives will be incorporated into the Boom Ball fan experience, including:

The premium "St. Jude All-Star" ticket includes box seats and an exclusive, post-game, on-field experience with Boom Ball players. Priced at $75, $20 from every All-Star ticket sold will go directly to St. Jude.

$1 donated to St. Jude from every ticket sold.

Kids activities hosted by St. Jude will be part of Boom Fest, the pre-game party before Boom Ball opening ceremonies.

"Boom Ball is all about bringing kids and families together, spreading joy, and creating unforgettable moments," said Lauren King, VP of Growth and Marketing at Boom Ball. "Our partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital transforms the electric energy of the Boom Ball experience into a force for good. It gives our fans and players a purposeful way to give back, ensuring that every Boom Ball game played contributes to a life-changing mission."

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. Because of generous community partnerships, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Fans can expect an interactive, music-filled atmosphere with crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night at Boom Ball. Designed for families, sports fans, and first-time attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of co-ed baseball entertainment centered around fun, energy, and shared experiences.

Tickets for Boom Ball's nationwide tour, including the limited-quantity "St. Jude All-Star" tickets, are on sale now. To find a game near you or to learn more about how you can support, visit BoomBallTour.com.

June 20, 2026: JACKSON, MS, Trustmark Park

June 27, 2026: MEMPHIS, TN, AutoZone Park

July 4, 2026: LANSING, MI, Jackson Field

July 11, 2026: SPRINGFIELD, MO Route 66 Stadium

July 18, 2026: CHICAGO, IL, Northwestern Medicine Field

July 25, 2026: BIRMINGHAM, AL, Regions Field

Aug. 8, 2026: READING, PA, FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 15, 2026: OMAHA, NE, Werner Park

Aug. 22, 2026: WICHITA, KS, Equity Bank Park

Aug. 29, 2026: SAN ANTONIO, TX, Wolff Stadium

About Boom Ball

Boom Ball is a new co-ed touring baseball entertainment experience designed to reimagine America's pastime for a new generation of fans. Built by a team of award-winning live event producers and lifelong baseball enthusiasts, Boom Ball blends fast-paced play, elite baseball and softball talent, immersive fan interaction, and high-energy entertainment to create unforgettable live events for fans of all ages. Every game is designed to feel electric, with moments of surprise, showmanship, and pure excitement, making Boom Ball a fun-first experience families and sports fans can enjoy together year after year.

Visit BoomBallTour.com for more information.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful stories of hope, strength, science and compassion. Join the St. Jude community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and support its mission by visiting stjude.org.

Media Contacts

Mckay Antenucci

Account Executive

E: [email protected]

T: 732.575.9779

HUFF & Co

Media Contact

Mckay Antenucci, Boom Ball LLC, 1 732.575.9779, [email protected], Boom Ball LLC

SOURCE Boom Ball LLC