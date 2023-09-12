Boom Supersonic CISO Chris Roberts Joins Onyxia Cyber's Advisory Board

Chris Roberts, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Boom Supersonic, will join Onyxia as a strategic advisor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onyxia Cyber ("Onyxia"), a leading provider of AI-powered Cybersecurity Management solutions, is proud to announce the newest addition to the company's advisory board. Chris Roberts, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Boom Supersonic, will join Onyxia as a strategic advisor. Onyxia's innovative platform equips security leaders with real-time cybersecurity program assessments and benchmarking, streamlined business-level reporting, and actionable insights for proactive risk management and improved cybersecurity program performance. With a remarkable career spanning aerospace, cybersecurity, and counter-threat intelligence, Roberts brings unparalleled expertise to further strengthen Onyxia's advisory capabilities.

As the CISO and Senior Director for Boom Supersonic and an advisor to multiple global entities and organizations, Roberts is a recognized authority in the cybersecurity landscape and has made significant contributions across the spectrum of industries dissecting maturity, risk, and how to affect change. Roberts gained global attention in 2015 for demonstrating the risk to aviation systems that left flight control systems vulnerable to attack. With a focus on aerospace, deception, identity, cryptography, artificial intelligence, and services sectors, Roberts has played a pivotal role in advancing cutting-edge security strategies throughout his 25-year-long career.

"Chris is a trailblazer in the cybersecurity realm, and we are honored to welcome him to our advisory board," said Sivan Tehila, CEO and Founder of Onyxia. "His extensive experience in cybersecurity, intelligence gathering, and vulnerability research will greatly enhance our ability to empower security leaders with the data, predictive insights, and reporting they need to successfully navigate the ever-changing threat landscape."

Roberts' work in counter-threat intelligence and vulnerability research has earned him global recognition. With an impressive portfolio spanning transportation and information security assessments, Roberts has a wealth of experience with regulations, including but not limited to the GLBA, GDPR, HIPAA, HITECH, FISMA, and NERC/FERC.

"Onyxia's mission is simply one of data-driven decision-making and visibility. In an era where the first thing any CISO, CTO, or CIO reaches for in the morning is their phone to examine the night's threats, tolls, and challenges over a coffee, having the ability to rapidly digest the innumerable streams of data into a single, comprehensive risk management platform has become both a necessity and somewhat of a unicorn," said Roberts. "That this platform has been designed from the ground up to support leadership tactical and strategic decision-making by one of our own kind is refreshing, enlightening, and should swiftly become the new standard for what we reach for in the morning. All it needs is the ability to make a good cuppa tea, and that's where I thoroughly look forward to collaborating with Sivan and her team."

Roberts' inclusion reinforces Onyxia's commitment to providing organizations with the tools and insights needed to proactively manage cybersecurity risks and protect critical assets. His expertise is well-aligned with Onyxia's dedication to innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

About Onyxia

Onyxia Cyber is on a mission to help Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security leaders gain a centralized view of their cybersecurity program. Its AI-powered Cybersecurity Management platform provides real-time security assessment and benchmarking, automated board reporting and continuous visibility into program performance. The platform allows CISOs to make data-driven decisions through actionable insights based on their organization's internal environment, external intelligence, and industry threats. With Onyxia, CISOs gain a simplified way to convey the value of the security program and align their security initiatives with their organizational goals. To learn more, visit Onyxia.io

Media Contact

Liang Zhao, Vansary for Onyxia, 1 5057206933, [email protected], onyxia.io

SOURCE Onyxia