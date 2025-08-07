BOOMERS TODAY Podcast Welcomes Judy Benjamin, Who Reversed Alzheimer's Symptoms and Is Now on a 3,000-Mile Mission

At age 81, Judy shares how lifestyle and mindset changed everything—and why she's walking from San Diego to St. Augustine to spread the word.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boomers Today, the popular podcast bringing expert insights to Baby Boomers and their families, is honored to welcome Judy Benjamin, founder of Access Longevity and a living testament to the power of lifestyle change in combating cognitive decline. In this deeply personal and uplifting episode, Judy sits down with host Frank Samson to share her remarkable story of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's at 67—and her inspiring mission to walk 3,000 miles across the country at age 80.

After losing her mother to a two-decade-long battle with Alzheimer's, Judy received her own diagnosis at 67. Refusing to accept the conventional prognosis, she adopted radical changes to her diet, lifestyle, and mindset—leading to a life-changing connection with renowned neurologist Dr. Dale Bredesen. As his first real-world success story, Judy became known as "Patient Zero" of the Bredesen Protocol, a clinically supported treatment approach for cognitive decline.

Now a ReCODE-trained health coach with Apollo Health and founder of Access Longevity, Judy is using her platform to empower others through education, advocacy, and now—a cross-country walk from San Diego, CA to St. Augustine, FL.

"Judy's story is one of hope, strength, and unwavering purpose," said Frank Samson, host of Boomers Today and founder of Senior Care Authority®. "Her journey not only challenges the stigma around Alzheimer's but offers a roadmap to better living at any age."

Listeners will hear firsthand about Judy's transformation, her coaching work with clients facing cognitive challenges, and how she's using each step of her 3,000-mile walk to spread awareness and inspire action in communities across the country.

The episode of Boomers Today is now available for streaming on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music, iHeart, boomerstodayradio.com, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast. Listen to the episode now here: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/blog/hope-for-alzheimers-judy-benjamins-walk-across-america/

About Boomers Today Podcast

Boomers Today is a weekly podcast from Senior Care Authority that helps educate families on resources available to the aging boomer population. Frank Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority®, interviews a different expert on aspects of what families face as the Boomers and their parents are aging. Subjects range from caregiver challenges, to legal matters, to financial considerations, to health and wellness topics and self-care.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves over 100 locations in 33 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at http://www.seniorcareauthority.com

About Judy Benjamin

Judy Benjamin, Ph.D., lives a life centered on making a difference in the World. With a doctorate in Medical Anthropology from Binghamton University, Benjamin had an accomplished career centered on conflict-affected and less-developed countries, applying social science professional skills in gender, education, health, and economic development in over 30 countries worldwide. Before her coaching practice, she focused on reconstruction and development in conflict-affected countries. Previously, she has worked for organizations such as CARE International, the International Rescue Committee, the Academy for Educational Development, the United States Agency for International Development, the UN World Food Program, UNICEF, and the UN Development Program. She is a National Board-Certified and ReCODE-certified Health and Wellness Coach, yoga teacher, and therapist.

Media Contact

Mickelle Marston, Senior Care Authority, 801-898-3431, [email protected], www.seniorcareauthority.com

SOURCE Senior Care Authority